27.1 C
Abuja
27.1 C
Abuja

TCN, GENCOs contrasting views on poor power generation show poor coordination in electricity value chain

Business and EconomyEnergy and Power
Harrison Edeh
A substation for illustrative purpose only.
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share this story
1min read

CONTRASTING views expressed by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and power generation companies (GENCOs) over the drop in power generation have exposed poor coordination among various players in the electricity value chain, checks by The ICIR have shown.

In recent days Nigerians have witnessed a massive drop in power generation, which has affected power transmission and distribution in the country.

The transmission company had blamed the development on a drop in grid power generation. This is because it can only transmit generated power to distribution companies to enable power supply.

Ndidi Mbah who heads the public Affairs department of the TCN said: “The very low power generation by the GENCOs for TCN has made it difficult to wheel enough electricity through the national transmission grid to power distribution companies nationwide.”

On the other hand, the Association of Generation Companies of Nigeria, (APGC) said huge debt overhang to gas companies was frustrating the operations of its members.

“Generation companies are dying under huge unpaid debt. Gas is cash and carry. Their bills are consume and pay later at an indeterminate date. Gas is cash and carry while power generation is on credit with indeterminate date of payment,” the Executive Secretary of APGC Joy Ogaji said.

Ogaji told The ICIR that debt owed the generation companies amounted to over a trillion naira.

- Advertisement -

This is not the first time the GENCOs are raising this concern.

In 2020 , the generation companies threatened force majeure as a result of huge debts owed them which haven’t been completely cleared.

Meanwhile, some industry analysts raised concerns about coordinated systems planning in the sector.

They raised observations that suggest inadequate coordination among various stakeholders in the power value chain.

“Who is in charge of the follow-up to ensure that there are some levels of coordination between the variables in the system? Issues such as maintenance of the generators or machines, power plants, issues of gas scarcity which could only arise if you don’t make early advance down payment for gas at least in three months in advance?” President Nigeria Consumer Protection Network Kunle Kola Olubiyo asked.

Olubiyo called for review of power sector privatisation to ensure optimal performance of the sector.

Principal Partner NEXIER power Emeka Okpukpara, who shared similar concerns told The ICIR that proper alignment and coordination among key stakeholders would lessen the problems in the power sector.

- Advertisement -

“Proper coordination among various value chain players is key and would save us from the perennial problems of poor grid power performance among various value chain players,” he said.

[email protected]

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Energy and Power

TCN, GENCOs contrasting views on poor power generation show poor coordination in electricity value chain

CONTRASTING views expressed by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and power generation companies (GENCOs)...
News

Gender-Based Violence can be tackled during early education – Semenitari

FORMER Commissioner of Information in Rivers state Ibim Semenitari has said Gender-Based Violence (GBV)...
Business and Economy

Dana, Air Peace, Arik, two others delay flights over scarcity of aviation fuel

FIVE Nigerian airlines have announced their intention to disrupt domestic passenger flights due to...
Political Parties

National convention: Adamu, Al-Makura, Akume favoured, Sheriff, Yari lose out as APC zones positions 

TWO former governors of Nasarawa State - Abdullahi Adamu and Tanko Al-Makura - are...
INEC

INEC reacts to Umahi’s sack as Ebonyi governor

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reacted to the court ruling that sacked...
Advertisement

Most Read

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Putin gives conditions for ending Ukraine offensive

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

Amaechi makes false claim that money left by Jonathan could not sustain Nigeria for...

Despite crisis, Nigerian students queue up for visas to Russia

Tinubu is way sicker than Buhari – Farooq Kperogi

Taraba: Consultants resign, shun new equipment at FMC Jalingo for overseas jobs

Company formed by 38 Australian universities rakes in millions from IELTS as Nigerians groan

10 key provisions of the electoral bill awaiting Buhari’s decision

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleGender-Based Violence can be tackled during early education – Semenitari

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.