Lagos suspends NURTW activities in Eyin Eyo, Church Street, Idumota

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Joseph OLAOLUWA
Babajide Sanwo-Olu Governor of Lagos State PHOTO: Vanguard
1min read

THE Lagos State government has suspended activities of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) at the Eyin Eyo, Church Street and Idumota Bridge areas of the Lagos Island indefinitely due to the fracas that occurred in those areas at the weekend.

Special Adviser to the state governor on Transportation Oluwatoyin Fayinka said the ban would curtail pockets of violence at Idumota, noting that Lagos State Parks Monitoring Authority would assume duties at Eyin Eyo, according to a statement signed by the Assistant Director of Public Affairs Bolanle Ogunlola on Tuesday.

He disclosed that the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) team would station an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) on the Idumota Bridge to deter motorists from driving against traffic, while dismantling the stronghold of the Oju Opake boys lurking around the Plaza in the Church Street axis.

“Also suspended are the activities of the transport union members at Church Street and John Street, particularly the commercial tricylists (Keke Marwa)and mini bus (korope) drivers.”

The special adviser added that the RRS, in collaboration with the State Police Command, would ensure safety of lives in the area.

This development arose after four persons were killed in a clash between factions of the NURTW over the weekend, in Idumota, Lagos Island.

The fracas was understood to have happened between supporters of two strong leaders of the NURTW in Lagos Island, Abdulazeez Adekunle Lawal, popularly known as Kunle Poly, and Mustapha Sego, over which group should collect tolls from commercial bus drivers and motorcyclists at the Eyin Eyo unit in Idumota.

The state government had only recently announced moves to sanitise the chaotic levy collection system by introducing an N800 daily levy on painted yellow commercial vehicles in the state, beginning from February 1, 2022.

The NURTW leaders have, for many years, made the collection their prerogative, with their enforcers subjecting commercial bus drivers to all sorts of horror in forcefully collecting the money, sometimes beating up drivers who tarry in paying the money or damaging their vehicles.

Although Chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the NURTW Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, noted that the union was in agreement with the policy, he was quick to add that the daily N800 Consolidated Informal Transport Sector Levy would not stop the union from collecting its normal statutory levy.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State government has warned intra-state commercial vehicle drivers that the harmonised N800 daily levy they would be paying to the government daily should not warrant an increase in transport fares.

Experienced Business reporter seeking the truth and upholding justice. Email tips to [email protected]

