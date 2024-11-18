Court sacks Tinubu’s loyalist MC Oluomo as NURTW president

THE Court of Appeal in Abuja has voided the election that led to the declaration of Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, as the National President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

According to the certified true copy (CTC) of the judgement obtained by The ICIR, the court affirmed Tajudeen Baruwa as the duly re-elected president of the union.

On Saturday, November 9, 2024, reports emerged that MC Oluomo was elected the president of the NURTW, allegedly running unopposed for the position.

He was said to have received unanimous support from all delegates during the union’s quadrennial delegate conference for Zone 2, held in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

Meanwhile, the Court of Appeal, in a unanimous judgment delivered on Friday, November 8, upheld the March 11, 2024 decision of the National Industrial Court in Abuja, which confirmed Tajudeen Baruwa as the re-elected national president of the NURTW.

The judgment was delivered by Hamma Akawu Barka, Nnamdi Okwy Dimgba, and Asmau Ojuolape Akanbi.

The Court of Appeal, in its judgment on appeal number CA/ABJ/CV/293/2024, dismissed the case brought by Najeem Usman Yasin, Tajudeen Badru Agbede, Aliyu Isa Ore, Kayode Agbeyangi, Alhasan Haruna 313, Aliyu Tanimu, and Hakeem Adeosun against Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa, Bello Adamu, Eugene Eze Job, Danjuma Saidu, Prince Isah Dahiru Uman, Suleiman Adamu, Odion Olaye J.P, and Chief Herbert C. Iwuji.

The three-member panel of justices not only rejected the appeal but also ordered the appellants to pay ₦100,000 in costs.

Part of the judgement read: “This is an appeal against the judgment/decision of the National Industrial Court Sitting in Abuja, in Suit No. NICN/ABJ/263/2023 delivered on the 11th March 2024 by Justice O. O. Oyewumi. This appeal is devoid of merit and the same is hereby dismissed.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email





“I affirm the Judgment of the trial court delivered on the 11th day of March 2024 in respect of Suit No. NICN/ABJ/263/2023. I award the cost of N100,000 against the appellants and in favour of the respondents”

One of the judges, O. O. Oyewumi, while ruling on the leadership crisis within the union, affirmed that the delegates’ conference held on May 24, 2023, across the six zonal councils, which resulted in Baruwa’s re-election as president for a second term, was valid.

The judge also issued an order restraining the union’s former president and board of trustees chairman, Najeem Yasin, from interfering in the union’s daily operations, emphasising that his role was limited to serving as the board chairman.

The ICIR reports that the election that led to Oluomo’s declaration as the union’s president was overseen by Aliyu Issa-Ore, the acting national president, whose own position had been nullified by the National Industrial Court in March 2023, a decision subsequently upheld by the Court of Appeal.