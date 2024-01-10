Meet Gabriel Attal, France’s youngest Prime Minister

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attah
French Prime Minister Gabriel Attah
Ijeoma OPARA
Ijeoma OPARA

FRANCE has got its youngest post-war prime minister following the appointment of Gabriel Attal, 34, by President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, January 9.

His appointment was made public via a presidential statement released on Tuesday.

“The President of the Republic appointed Mr. Gabriel Attal Prime Minister and tasked him with forming a government,” the statement read.

The President also expressed his confidence in Attal’s ability to deliver on his mandate.

“I know I can count on your energy and your commitment to implement the project of revitalisation and regeneration that I announced,” he noted.

Attal succeeds Elisabeth Borne, who resigned from the position on Monday, January 8.

He promised to act fast in helping the citizenry manage the rising cost of living and reach the nation’s potential.

“I’m well aware of the context in which I take on this job. Too many French doubt our country, doubt themselves or our future. I think in particular of the middle class … who get up every morning to go to work … and sometimes can’t make ends meet,” he said.

Attal has been active in politics since 17 when he joined the Socialist Party.

In 2018, he became Junior Minister in the Finance Ministry, and in 2020, during the pandemic, he was appointed spokesperson for the French government.

Attal became France’s Minister of Education in 2023.


    One of his first moves as Education Minister was to ban the use of the Muslim abaya dress in state-owned schools, which made him popular among conservative voters despite his background in the left wing.

    He is France’s first openly gay Minister. He was outed by a former school associate in 2018 when he was first named Junior Minister.

    He has gained popularity in government and is seen as a media-savvy, rising star of French politics.

    Macron’s appointment of Attal is seen as a move to address divisive reforms and improve his party’s chances at the European Parliament elections in June.

