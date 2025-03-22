back to top

Meningitis kills six Kebbi varsity students

Health and Environment
Meningitis picture used to illustrate the report
Fatimah QUADRI
THE management of Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero, has confirmed the death of six students following an outbreak of cerebrospinal meningitis at the institution.


     

     

    In a statement on Saturday, March 22, the university’s public relations officer, Mustapha Ango, expressed the institution’s grief over the loss.

    Speaking on behalf of the management, he condoled with the families of the deceased, noting that the vice-chancellor, B.G. Danshehu, was deeply saddened by the incident.

    The statement read in part: “Upon detecting the initial signs of the outbreak, KSUSTA took immediate and decisive action to mitigate the spread of the disease. A specialised committee, led by the Provost of the College of Health Sciences, Prof. Balarabe Adamu Isah, was informed to conduct a thorough investigation.

    “We promptly reported the outbreak to the Kebbi State Ministry of Health and the Ministry for Higher Education. A stakeholders’ meeting was convened, bringing together key health sector experts, including representatives from the World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), and other medical professionals.”

    He stated that several key measures had been put in place to manage the situation, including improved medical support, enhanced sanitation, and preventive efforts.
    Additionally, health awareness campaigns and immunisation were being carried out in collaboration with WHO, UNICEF, and MSF, he stated.

    The school management assured parents, guardians, and the public of its continued dedication to ensuring students’ safety.

