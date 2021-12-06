Michael Jacobs offers travel writing grant

— 1 min read

THE Gabo Foundation and the Cartagena Hay Festival are accepting candidates for the Michael Jacobs Grants.

The scholarship, which is at its eighth edition, seeks to benefit journalists and writers who are working on articles or travel books on Latin America, Spain, and English.

Journalists who write in Spanish or English and have at least one book or article published can apply for this grant.

The partners say the winner will receive US$7,500 to finance the research and writing of a long-form article or book.

To choose the winner, the jury will take into account the narrative quality and the journalistic depth of the projects.

A text published by the author in a printed or digital medium will be considered and candidates must have at least one article or book published at the time of submitting the application.

The organisers say, “ In 2014, after the death of Michael Jacobs, the Gabo Foundation and the Hay Festival Cartagena de Indias, as part of an alliance of more than a decade, took the initiative to organise, as a tribute to the English writer, the Michael Jacobs Chronicle Grant traveler.”

The scholarship is funded by the Michael Jacobs Foundation for Travel Writing, a non-profit organisation created by Michael’s widow and brother to honor his legacy and promote travel writing.

The deadline for the submission of entry is January 7, 2022. Interested applicants can fill the form here.