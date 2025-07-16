back to top

Miles Morland Foundation offers writing grant

Blessing OTOIBHI
MILES Morland Foundation (MMF) is offering its writing scholarship, aiming to allow scholars the time to produce the first draft of a completed book.


     

     

    Scholars writing fiction will receive a grant of GBP18,000 – paid monthly over 12 months. At the discretion of the foundation, scholars writing nonfiction who require additional research time could receive an additional grant, paid for up to 18 months.

    African writers working on fiction and nonfiction books can apply for a scholarship.

    To qualify for the scholarship, candidates must submit an excerpt from a piece of work of between 2,000 and 5,000 words, written in English, and that has been published and offered for sale.

    The deadline for the application is September 22, 2025. Interested applicants can apply here.

    Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting.

