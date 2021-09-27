Military repel terrorist attack, suffer casualties- Defence HQ

— 1min read

OFFICERS of the Nigerian military repelled attacks by the Islamic States for West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists at a remote Army base on the border with the Niger Republic, Defence spokesperson has revealed.

In a statement issued on Monday by the Defence Headquarters, Director of Information Benjamin Sawyer said the military foiled the attack on the Forward Operation Base (FOB) at Burkusuma, Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

“The aggressive operations of troops of the FOB as witnessed in recent months in the North West region had been a thorn in the flesh of ISWAP terrorists and bandits,” he said.

The failed attack, which took place in the early hours of Sunday in the remote border settlement with the Niger Republic, was swiftly repelled by troops.

Sawyer stated that the attackers came in large numbers ‘using telecom networks provided from the Niger Republic when the main troops were out conducting offensive operations within their area of responsibility,” he said.

Sokoto and Zamfara states had announced the suspension of telecommunications networks and banned weekly markets and sale of petrol in jerry cans, saying this would help fight insecurity in the region.