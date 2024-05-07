Minister to represent Tinubu as faulty presidential jet aborts Shettima’s US trip

Reading time: 1 mins
News
Yusuf Tugar, Minister of Foreign Affair
Yusuf Tugar, Minister of Foreign Affairs
Harrison EDEH
Harrison EDEH

A faulty Presidential jet has aborted Vice President Kashim Shettima’s trip to the United States of America for the 2024 US- Africa Business Summit in Dallas Texas.

The presidential jet was said to have developed a fault as the Vice President was about to take off to the United States for the summit on Monday, May 6.

Consequently, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tugar is now scheduled to represent President Bola Tinubu at the summit.

Read Also:

Read Also:

EFCC Denies Reports That It Is Broke
‘Dead’ Boko Hara Leader, Shekau Reappears In New Video
77 Year Old Woman, Others Arraigned Over N65 Million Land Scam
Emir of Zaria Calls For Compromise Between ASUU, FG

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Office of the Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha, said in a statement that the fault was detected by a vigilant technical team attached to the Presidential Air Fleet.

According to the statement, ” Vice President Kashim Shettima, who was originally scheduled to represent the President, was unable to make the trip following a technical fault with his aircraft, forcing him to make a detour on the advice of the Presidential Air Fleet. The statement said the Vice President will carry on with other national duties.


     

     

    The high-profile summit, taking place at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, will bring together political and business leaders from across Africa, the United States, and other regions. It features high-level dialogues, networking sessions, and plenaries.

    Among the African heads of state expected are President Joseph Boakai of Liberia, President Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi, President Joao Lourenço of Angola, President Mokgweetsi E.K. Masisi of Botswana, President José Maria Neves of Cabo Verde, and Deputy Prime Minister Nthomeng Majara of Lesotho.

    The US-Africa Business Summit aims to foster economic cooperation and explore investment opportunities between the United States and African countries.

    The ICIR reports that the meeting holds as the whereabouts of President Tinubu remains unknown a week after he attended the World Economic Forum in Saudi Arabia.

     

    Harrison EDEH
    [email protected]

    Harrison Edeh is a journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting, always determined to drive advocacy for good governance through holding public officials and businesses accountable.

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    - Advertisement

    Recent

    - Advertisement

    Funding Partners

    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image

    Strategic Partners

    client-image
    Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image

    Member

    client-image

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Get insightful reports delivered to you

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.