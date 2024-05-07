Minister to represent Tinubu as faulty presidential jet aborts Shettima’s US trip

A faulty Presidential jet has aborted Vice President Kashim Shettima’s trip to the United States of America for the 2024 US- Africa Business Summit in Dallas Texas.

The presidential jet was said to have developed a fault as the Vice President was about to take off to the United States for the summit on Monday, May 6.

Consequently, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tugar is now scheduled to represent President Bola Tinubu at the summit.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Office of the Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha, said in a statement that the fault was detected by a vigilant technical team attached to the Presidential Air Fleet.

According to the statement, ” Vice President Kashim Shettima, who was originally scheduled to represent the President, was unable to make the trip following a technical fault with his aircraft, forcing him to make a detour on the advice of the Presidential Air Fleet. The statement said the Vice President will carry on with other national duties.

The high-profile summit, taking place at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, will bring together political and business leaders from across Africa, the United States, and other regions. It features high-level dialogues, networking sessions, and plenaries.

Among the African heads of state expected are President Joseph Boakai of Liberia, President Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi, President Joao Lourenço of Angola, President Mokgweetsi E.K. Masisi of Botswana, President José Maria Neves of Cabo Verde, and Deputy Prime Minister Nthomeng Majara of Lesotho.

The US-Africa Business Summit aims to foster economic cooperation and explore investment opportunities between the United States and African countries.

The ICIR reports that the meeting holds as the whereabouts of President Tinubu remains unknown a week after he attended the World Economic Forum in Saudi Arabia.