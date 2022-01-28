32.4 C
Abuja

Tinubu jets out of Nigeria to rest, for medical needs

News
Vincent Ufuoma
Bola Tinubu
Bola Tinubu
1min read

THE National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu has left the country to rest, Arise Television has reported.

Some unnamed sources familiar with the development also told the television that the 2023 presidential hopeful would use the occasion to attend to his medical needs in the United Kingdom, where his doctors reside.

Controversies have continued to trail Tinubu’s recent interview with journalists at the State House in Abuja where he announced his age-long ambition to become Nigeria’s president (in 2023).

READ ALSO:

Soyinka denounces post on Tinubu’s presidential aspiration

I won’t turn down calls to contest for president, says Tinubu

INEC contradicts Tinubu, says issued PVCs are valid

Apart from questions about his character and integrity, and the secrecy surrounding his age, Nigerians on social media who do not want the returning era of President Muhammadu Buhari’s medical tourism have continued to raise concerns about Tinubu’s health status and fitness for the most important number one political office in Nigeria.

In 2021, he spent over 60 days patronising hospitals in France, the United States and the United Kingdom where he underwent several surgeries over undisclosed ailments.

Since he made known his intention ahead of the 2023 election, Tinubu had spent better days of 2022 travelling and drumming support in the northern part of the country.

He was absent at the inauguration of the working committees of a new movement in support of his ambition, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (ABAT), in Lagos, on Thursday.

The movement was conceived and set up by members of the Lagos State Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) to actualise Tinubu’s presidential ambition.

Speaking at the event, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said Tinubu’s qualification for president rested on his demonstrated capacity in deploying a mix of genius and statecraft to nurture a city on the brink of a flourishing economy.

He said the progress in Lagos remained a visible experiment initiated by Tinubu.

He said that Tinubu’s indisputable capability to manage human and material resources for visible progress effectively stood him out as the most qualified to be president next year.

“Let us tell the naysayers and those who are still in doubt that we are ready to work for the realisation of this ambition because Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the number one sellable candidate for president,” he said in parts.

“We will preach this gospel with diligence, dedication and high sense of commitment. Asiwaju is an unfolding success story our nation deserves at this time.”

The governor added that Tinubu’s name was synonymous with growth and development, noting that he possessed a Midas touch to positively turn around the country’s resources for general good.

Reporter at | Author Page




