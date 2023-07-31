28.2 C
Abuja
HomeNews
News

Ministerial screening: Why Senate did not grill Wike — Akpabio

Bankole ABE
Bankole ABE
Nyesom Wike

Related

Kanu Released From Kuje Prison

EFCC arraigns Stella Oduah, others over alleged N5bn fraud

FCCPC delists two loan apps for violating customers’ privacy

Man caught stealing cables at Lagos airport weeks after runway lights theft

Sierra-Leo​nean Doctor Dies Of Ebola At A US hospital

THE Senate on Monday, July 31, confirmed former Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike as a minister following his nomination by President Bola Tinubu.

He was asked to take a “bow and go”, following a request by Senator Barinada Mpigi (Peoples Democratic Party (PDP, Rivers).

Wike, a member of the PDP, spoke briefly on his achievements as governor before he was asked to take a bow.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio explained that Wike was not questioned during his appearance for the screening since the Senate already had his documents from his prior work as a minister.

He said Wike had appeared before the Senate for screening when ex-President Goodluck Jonathan nominated him as a minister.

“Having been nominated again for a ministerial position, there is no point asking him much questions,” Akpabio said.

Wike served as Minister of State for Education under former President Goodluck Jonathan.

In his short remarks, Wike said Tinubu will not regret choosing him to be a minister in his cabinet because he would perform.

He informed the senators that while serving as governor of Rivers State from May 2015 to May 2023, he initiated and finished several projects and asked representatives from many political parties to serve as commissioners.

“These things can be achieved if you are committed; if you have passion for the job.

“There are so many people who want to be ministers for the sake that ‘I was a governor’; for the sake that ‘I was a minister.

“But there are those who say, ‘Look, what do I have to offer? Am I committed to this job?’

“And I can assure you, if I am confirmed in whatever capacity, Mr President will not regret nominating me,” Wike stated.

After praising Wike’s ability to do his duties as governor, Akpabio requested him to take a bow.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send

    Meanwhile, efforts by supporters of former vice president Atiku Abubakar to expel Wike from the PDP gained traction during the last weekend.

    According to the Cable, PDP candidate in the 2023 presidential race, Atiku Abubakar, allegedly met with “elders and stakeholders” who are his supporters, where the “Wike problem” was extensively discussed.

    Wike led a group known as G5 to oppose the election of Atiku during the 2019 presidential election.

    Reports also said he succeeded in installing Simon Davou Mwadkwon (Plateau) as the Senate Minority Leader and Kingsley Chinda (Rivers) as Speaker House of Representatives.

    Bankole Abe
    Bankole ABE
    Reporter at ICIR | [email protected] | Author Page

    A reporter with the ICIR
    A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    News

    Diphtheria kills 83 in seven states, FCT — NPHCDA

    THE National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has said 83 people in Nigeria...
    Sports

    FIFA Women’s World Cup: Super Falcons qualify for Round of 16

    NIGERIA'S Super Falcons on Monday, July 31, qualified for the Round of 16 in...
    Human Rights

    ‘Journalism is not a crime’, MRA condemns harassment of journalists in Enugu

    THE Media Rights Agenda (MRA) has condemned the continuous harassment and attacks on journalists...
    Media Opportunities

    Craig Newman School offers journalism entrepreneurship program

    THE City University of New York's Craig Newmark School of Journalism is inviting applications...
    Judiciary

    Black weekend: Supreme Court, Federal High Court lose judges

    IT was a black weekend for the Nigerian judiciary following the death of two...

    Most Read

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    Diphtheria kills 83 in seven states, FCT — NPHCDA

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.