Ministerial screening: Why Senate did not grill Wike — Akpabio

THE Senate on Monday, July 31, confirmed former Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike as a minister following his nomination by President Bola Tinubu.

He was asked to take a “bow and go”, following a request by Senator Barinada Mpigi (Peoples Democratic Party (PDP, Rivers).

Wike, a member of the PDP, spoke briefly on his achievements as governor before he was asked to take a bow.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio explained that Wike was not questioned during his appearance for the screening since the Senate already had his documents from his prior work as a minister.

He said Wike had appeared before the Senate for screening when ex-President Goodluck Jonathan nominated him as a minister.

“Having been nominated again for a ministerial position, there is no point asking him much questions,” Akpabio said.

Wike served as Minister of State for Education under former President Goodluck Jonathan.

In his short remarks, Wike said Tinubu will not regret choosing him to be a minister in his cabinet because he would perform.

He informed the senators that while serving as governor of Rivers State from May 2015 to May 2023, he initiated and finished several projects and asked representatives from many political parties to serve as commissioners.

“These things can be achieved if you are committed; if you have passion for the job.

“There are so many people who want to be ministers for the sake that ‘I was a governor’; for the sake that ‘I was a minister.

“But there are those who say, ‘Look, what do I have to offer? Am I committed to this job?’

“And I can assure you, if I am confirmed in whatever capacity, Mr President will not regret nominating me,” Wike stated.

After praising Wike’s ability to do his duties as governor, Akpabio requested him to take a bow.

Meanwhile, efforts by supporters of former vice president Atiku Abubakar to expel Wike from the PDP gained traction during the last weekend.

According to the Cable, PDP candidate in the 2023 presidential race, Atiku Abubakar, allegedly met with “elders and stakeholders” who are his supporters, where the “Wike problem” was extensively discussed.

Wike led a group known as G5 to oppose the election of Atiku during the 2019 presidential election.

Reports also said he succeeded in installing Simon Davou Mwadkwon (Plateau) as the Senate Minority Leader and Kingsley Chinda (Rivers) as Speaker House of Representatives.