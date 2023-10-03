Missing genital: FCT police arrest 14 over fake alerts

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested 14 persons for spreading false alerts and causing public disturbance over alleged missing genital cases.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Haruna Garba, made this known on Tuesday, September 3, while briefing newsmen at the command headquarters on crime prevention successes recorded by the Police across the FCT in the last few weeks.

He also confirmed that the 14 persons were charged to court, adding that the fake missing genital alert spurred several public reactions, including mob actions.

The ICIR sighted social media posts of purported missing genital of some young men, causing widespread concern among Nigerians in the past weeks.

However, investigations by the Police have debunked the claims.

The FCT Police commissioner explained that when the false alarmists were taken to the hospital for evaluation, medical experts’ medical tests revealed that their male organs were intact and active.

He noted that the command received over 10 cases, mainly around Garshi, Gwagwalada and the Kwali areas of the FCT. He said some escalated into mob actions by youths, stressing that no lives were lost in the reported incidents.

“The FCT Police Command has recorded over 10 cases of alleged disappearance of male organs across the territory and the escalating incidents of mob action by irate youths. It took the intervention of the Police Command to prevent the loss of lives and property and restore law and order.

“Fourteen suspects who claimed their male organs had disappeared were taken to the hospital where the medical doctor confirmed that their organs were intact and active. Consequently, they were charged in court for giving false information and inciting public disturbance.”

The Police, however, warned against engaging in actions that disrupt public peace and harmony and also warned against any act of jungle justice.