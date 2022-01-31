Mixed reactions as Atiku is rumoured to pick Wike as running mate in 2023

— 1 min read

NIGERIANS on social media have reacted differently to rumours that former Vice President Abubarkar Atiku is planning to pick Rivers State Govenor Nyesome Wike as his running in 2023 presidential election.

Media reports indicated on Monday that the perennial presidential hopeful had dropped former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi, his running mate in 2019 presidential election.

Sources familiar familiar with the development said Atiku’s decision to dump Obi was because he allegedly made little financial contributions to the 2019 election.

Nigerians on social media said the move indicated desperation on the part of Atiku who had tried many unsuccessful times to become Nigeria’s president.

Others said that picking Wike could be a game-changer for the PDP.

Why running mate? No. Atiku is desperate. The feelings in APC now is to chop for credible SE person and he’s not trusting Obi geometric acceptance surge by Naija elites including the masses. He quickly changed gear according to Business Day to Wike. Such is life! Obi 4 president! https://t.co/WWE1QHbd38 — Mr Right (@OtunMuri) January 31, 2022

I wouldn't even bother to step out of my house on the election day if the only choice I have is to vote for Atiku or Tinubu.

One thing I know for sure is that Wike, will not accept to be Atiku"s deputy. Wike no like Atiku — Omalicha Nwa (@Anayo_Ella) January 31, 2022

They said PDP wants Atiku and Wike because they've been financing the party 😩😩 This is a horrible statement, so they want to compensate them with Presidency because they've been financing the party. This is a mess. Let me see the southern candidate APC will bring. No Tinubu!! — Ada Idemmili (@adaigbo_2022) January 31, 2022

Dear Igbos, please relax. Neither Atiku nor Wike represent the party @OfficialPDPNig . Atiku can pick whoever he wants, he hasn't gotten the PDP ticket yet. — Ayekooto (@thebardogbamola) January 31, 2022

If it's true that Atiku has dumped Obi for Wike , well he is within his right to do so – but I'm not sure if this information is totally correct . Let's say it is true , can you compare the voting strength of Wike from the SS to that of Obi from the SE ? — Engr Gabby (@DADDY_CONCH2) January 31, 2022

If Atiku has picked Wike for VP then it is a good thing.

Peter Obi can now declare his presidential ambition without being seen as a betrayer.

Heard Obi was dropped because he didn’t make substantial financial contributions during the 2019 outing.

Atiku forgot his intelligence — Ogechi Chikero (@ogeychee) January 31, 2022

Before 2019 when Wike had PDP in his pocket but couldn't run it because he was a better warrior than leader of men,the party held its presidential primary in PH.Atiku wanted Abuja & Wike in a rant said 'Restructuring,Restructuring,Common come to Port Harcourt you are complaining' — Umar Sa'ad Hassan🇳🇬 (@Alaye_100) January 31, 2022

The first big mistake Atiku is making is picking Wike over Peter Obi. If Peter Obi can team up with Makinde, the only obstacle will be winning Northern Votes…#wike #PeterObi #Makinde — Emeka Henry (@emekahenry1261) January 31, 2022

If truly Atiku decided to dump Peter Obi for wike as running mate then the chances of Aminu Tambuwal gets slimmer. — Oluseun Matthew Aganna (@AgannaMatthew) January 31, 2022

Peter Obi should run for President, he is qualified. Wike isn't qualified, also Peter Obi can't be dumped. Only if the Igbo caucus can Project only one candidate, the candidature of Peter Obi is progress and developmental. — Bonny Girl 👩‍🚒 (@Dabobelemabo) January 31, 2022

It is unlikely that Atiku will have anything to do with Wike; however, if those two camps ever unite, then it’s over for whoever is contesting against them for the PDP ticket. — Ben X (@Benn_X1) January 31, 2022