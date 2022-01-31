26.3 C
Mixed reactions as Atiku is rumoured to pick Wike as running mate in 2023

NIGERIANS on social media have reacted differently to rumours that former Vice President Abubarkar Atiku is planning to pick Rivers State Govenor Nyesome Wike as his running in 2023 presidential election.

Media reports indicated on Monday that the perennial presidential hopeful had dropped former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi, his running mate in 2019 presidential election.

Sources familiar familiar with the development said Atiku’s decision to dump Obi was because he allegedly made little financial contributions to the 2019 election.

Nigerians on social media said the move indicated desperation on the part of Atiku who had tried many unsuccessful times to become Nigeria’s president.

Others said that picking Wike could be a game-changer for the PDP.

Mixed reactions as Atiku is rumoured to pick Wike as running mate in 2023

