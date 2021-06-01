We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

FORMER Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Kingsley Moghalu again has expressed interest to run as a presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections.

Moghalu had run during the 2019 presidential elections under the Young Progressive Party where he secured 21,886 votes in an election that was won by President Muhammadu Buhari who scored 15,191,847 votes.

He expressed disappointment and blamed his loss on the low turnout of Nigerian youths in the election.

He ran on a four-point agenda which he code-named ‘SWAG’ with a commitment to run a government with a team of highly competent Nigerians from all parts of the country.

“SWAG means Security for all Nigerians and Nigeria’s territory; War against poverty: skills, jobs for our youths and an innovation economy; Accelerated education and healthcare reform; Good governance: inclusive, transparent, effective and accountable.”

However, in a statement on social media on Monday, Moghalu said he would run because of the Nigerian people, adding that the only hope for Nigeria out of its current woes was for competent and compassionate people in leadership.

“2023: I will run because the people matter,” he said.

“There is no hope out of our troubles until Nigeria faces the leadership question and looks for capacity, competence, and a compassionate heart for the suffering poor.”

Moghalu also reaffirmed his ambition to run for the presidency, stating that inclusive national leadership and constitutional restructuring can curb the ongoing violence in the country.

The former presidential candidate berates the level of insecurity, “collapsing” economy, and hunger in the country.

“Only the emergence of a visionary, competent, and inclusive national leadership on the one hand, and the fundamental constitutional restructuring of Nigeria on the other, can arrest Nigeria’s ongoing and violent disintegration into a completely failed state.

“For the sake of the youths of our country, I intend, with all humility, to present myself again to Nigerians as a candidate for the Office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the 2023 general elections,” he declared.