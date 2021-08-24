More troubles for PDP as Rivers’ court suspends Secondus as chairman

“That an order of interim injunction is granted restraining the first defendant (Secondus) from parading himself as a member of the second defendant (PDP) or National Chairman of the defendant or performing the functions of national chairman of the second defendant,” the court, presided over by Okogbule Gbasam, said in a suit filed by four members of the party -Ibeawuchi Ernest Alex, Dennis Nna Amadi, Emmanuel Stephen and Umezirike Onucha,

The court ruled that Secondus should stop attending or presiding over any meeting of the PDP or any committee of the party at ward, local government or state government level pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice against him.

The court ordered that court papers suspending him be pasted on the gate of his residence at No 1 William Jumbo Street, Old GRA, Port Harcourt, and by publication in the Nation newspaper.

There were calls for Secondus’ removal after the resignation of seven national officers of the party in early August.

Those calling for his resignation claimed he lacked the competence required to lead the national opposition party to dislodge the ruling APC in the 2023 presidential election, a view shared by Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike during his recent appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

However, after an enlarged stakeholders’ meeting on August 10, it was agreed in the party that Secondus should be allowed to remain in office to organise the party convention in October this year.