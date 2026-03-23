MRA demands probe into journalist ‘attacked by police’ in Bauchi

MEDIA Rights Agenda (MRA) has condemned the attack on an Albarka Radio journalist, Mohammed Adamu, allegedly by police officers in Bauchi State over the weekend.

The group said the attack was yet another unacceptable violation of media freedom and the safety of journalists in Nigeria.

According to reports, Adamu was covering the Eid Durbar celebration in Bununu, headquarters of Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area, when he was stopped by police officers led by the Divisional Police Officer, Jamilu Kabir, a Superintendent of Police.

He was heading toward the area designated for the media when he insisted on performing his professional duties, but several officers allegedly beat him with sticks, verbally abused him, and forced him to leave the venue. The assault left him with head injuries, with blood flowing profusely from his head.

Responding to the attack, the MRA, through its Programme Officer, John Gbadamosi, said: “We are deeply concerned about this incident itself, which also appears to form part of a disturbing pattern of harassment, intimidation, and physical attacks against journalists in Bauchi State and across Nigeria.

“Such actions by law enforcement officials not only violate the fundamental rights of journalists but also undermine the public’s right to receive information, which is essential for the functioning of a democratic society.”

The organisation further noted that under the Nigerian constitution, as well as regional and international human rights instruments, journalists have the right to gather and disseminate information without fear of harassment or violence. Security agencies, the MRA said, have a duty to protect journalists, not obstruct or brutalise them.

It called on the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Olatunji Disu, to order a thorough, transparent, and speedy investigation into the incident, identify all officers involved, and ensure that those responsible are prosecuted and punished.

The MRA also urged the IGP to take urgent steps to prevent recurring attacks on journalists nationwide, through effective training, clear operational directives, and strict disciplinary measures whenever violations occur.

It further appealed to the Federal Government to demonstrate its commitment to protecting freedom of expression and media freedom by ensuring that security agencies respect journalists’ rights, particularly during public events where the presence of the media is essential for public accountability.

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The MRA warned that continued failure to hold perpetrators accountable would foster impunity and create a climate of fear that threatens the survival of independent journalism in Nigeria.

The ICIR contacted the Bauchi State Police Command spokesperson, Habib Nafiu, to get his reaction to the allegations.

He said, “I am presently with the GM of Albarka Radio and other parties; investigating the matter.”