MRA, IPC, appeal ruling on suit seeking Umahi's probe over alleged attack on journalists

MEDIA Rights Agenda (MRA) and the International Press Centre (IPC) have filed an appeal against a Federal High Court judgment dismissing their suit to compel the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) to investigate former Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi over alleged attacks on journalists.

In a statement dated July 25, 2025, and signed by MRA Communications Officer, Idowu Adewale, the right groups expressed dissatisfaction with the judgment delivered by the judge, Obiora Atuegwu Egwuatu, which held that the organisations failed to prove that their petition was delivered to the CCB.

“We are dissatisfied with the judgment and believe that the court failed to properly consider the evidence presented by us, including the email sent to the CCB through its official email address and the courier evidence,” the organisations said.

They maintained that as institutions dedicated to media rights and freedom of expression, they reserved the right to advocate for the public interest.

Besides, they argued that the court erred in law by ruling that they did not have locus standi to bring the action on behalf of journalists.

The MRA and IPC are seeking an order of mandamus compelling the CCB to investigate their complaint against Umahi, who is currently the Minister of Works, for allegedly ordering the arrest of a journalist and banning two others for life from entering any government facility in Ebonyi State during his tenure as governor.

“We believe that the CCB has a duty to investigate the allegations made by us and that the court’s dismissal of our suit undermined the merit of the substantive issues at hand,” the organisations argued.

The group expressed confidence that the Court of Appeal would set aside the Federal High Court’s decision and compel the CCB to carry out its constitutional duties.

The appeal has yet to be assigned a hearing date.