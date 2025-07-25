back to top

MRA, IPC appeal ruling on suit seeking Umahi’s probe over alleged attack on journalists

Reading time: 1 mins
Human Rights
MRA, IPC, appeal ruling on suit seeking Umahi's probe over alleged attack on journalists
Pictures of journalists at an event in Nigeria used to illustrate the report
Bankole ABE
Bankole ABE

MEDIA Rights Agenda (MRA) and the International Press Centre (IPC) have filed an appeal against a Federal High Court judgment dismissing their suit to compel the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) to investigate former Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi over alleged attacks on journalists.

In a statement dated July 25, 2025, and signed by MRA Communications Officer, Idowu Adewale, the right groups expressed dissatisfaction with the judgment delivered by the judge, Obiora Atuegwu Egwuatu, which held that the organisations failed to prove that their petition was delivered to the CCB.

“We are dissatisfied with the judgment and believe that the court failed to properly consider the evidence presented by us, including the email sent to the CCB through its official email address and the courier evidence,” the organisations said.

They maintained that as institutions dedicated to media rights and freedom of expression, they reserved the right to advocate for the public interest.

Besides, they argued that the court erred in law by ruling that they did not have locus standi to bring the action on behalf of journalists.


     

     

    The MRA and IPC are seeking an order of mandamus compelling the CCB to investigate their complaint against Umahi, who is currently the Minister of Works, for allegedly ordering the arrest of a journalist and banning two others for life from entering any government facility in Ebonyi State during his tenure as governor.

    “We believe that the CCB has a duty to investigate the allegations made by us and that the court’s dismissal of our suit undermined the merit of the substantive issues at hand,” the organisations argued.

    The group expressed confidence that the Court of Appeal would set aside the Federal High Court’s decision and compel the CCB to carry out its constitutional duties.

    The appeal has yet to be assigned a hearing date.

    Bankole Abe
    Reporter at  | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

    A reporter with the ICIR
    A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement