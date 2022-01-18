Muck Rack launches State of Journalism survey

— 1 min read

A Media database Muck Rack is inviting journalists worldwide to its annual State of Journalism survey.

Muck Rack helps organisations, public relations teams and journalists to work better together.

The survey is an opportunity for journalists to share their insights, including how their work has changed amidst COVID, their preferences for social media, communicating with public relations pros, and more.

Journalists worldwide can participate in this online survey.

The organiser says that journalists’ input will be valuable, which will help the organisation report on the biggest trends and challenges facing the industry.

The survey should take about 10 minutes to complete and it is anonymous Muck Rack adds.

You can take the survey here.