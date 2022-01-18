32.1 C
Abuja

Muck Rack launches State of Journalism survey

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
MarTech Series Muck Rack Adds Print Content to Their All-in-One Public Relations Management (PRM) Software
MarTech Series Muck Rack Adds Print Content to Their All-in-One Public Relations Management (PRM) Software

Related

1min read

A Media database Muck Rack is inviting journalists worldwide to its annual State of Journalism survey.

Muck Rack helps organisations, public relations teams and journalists to work better together.

The survey is an opportunity for journalists to share their insights, including how their work has changed amidst COVID, their preferences for social media, communicating with public relations pros, and more.

Journalists worldwide can participate in this online survey.

The organiser says that journalists’ input will be valuable, which will help the organisation report on the biggest trends and challenges facing the industry.

The survey should take about 10 minutes to complete and it is anonymous Muck Rack adds.

You can take the survey here.

- Advertisement -

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via [email protected] or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

Media Opportunities

Muck Rack launches State of Journalism survey

A Media database Muck Rack is inviting journalists worldwide to its annual State of...
Business and Economy

Commissioner claims Lagos traffic not as bad as reported

COMMISSIONER for Information and Strategy in Lagos Gbenga Omotoso has claimed that the traffic...
Judiciary

Court reiterates orders to allow Kanu maximum comfort in prison

THE Federal High Court has reiterated its earlier orders to the State Security Service...
Elections

2023 Election: House of Representatives to reintroduce electoral bill on Wednesday

THE House of Representatives has decided to reintroduce the electoral bill rejected by President...
News

Aregbesola orders prison officials to shoot jailbreakers

NIGERIA’S Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola has ordered prison officials to employ ruthless measures...
Advertisement

Most Read

Dipo Awojide deletes tweet criticising IELTS test after ICIR report

Meet Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, first woman to declare interest in 2023 presidency

IELTS: UK money-spinning venture rips off Nigerian visa applicants

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

Will salt water gargling, nose rinsing wash COVID-19 away?

Nasir el-Rufai’s Book Is Intellectual Fraud – Soludo

Can eating bananas prevent COVID-19 infection?

Under Buhari’s watch, FG agencies paid staff N132.5bn unapproved allowances in 2019

WAEC withholds 170,146 WASSCE results over examination malpractice

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleCommissioner claims Lagos traffic not as bad as reported

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.