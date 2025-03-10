My frustrations with ‘low-ranking Nigerian passport’, Asinobi speaks on ambitious global voyage

A Nigerian travel content creator, Alma Asinobi, has expressed frustration in getting multiple visas for her intercontinental travel tours.

Currently, Asinobi is hoping to make history by attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the fastest journey across all seven continents in just 60 hours.

She broke the news on her X handle saying she will begin on March 15, to shed light on the challenges Africans face due to low-mobility passports.

“On March 15, in just a few days, I’ll be flying from Antarctica to Australia stepping foot on every continent in between to break the Guinness World Record for the “fastest time to visit all seven continents “.

“This is one of two world records I am attempting this month (more on the second one later). I’m doing this with a Nigerian passport to shed more light on the issue of passport privilege, or in our case, the lack thereof”, she wrote.

Asinobi said that she has been frustrated with spending money on multiple visa applications with her Nigerian passport, only to experience repeated rejections.

“I’m pushing the limits of one of the lowest-ranking passports in the world on this adventure, to show you what’s possible, and inspire you to see the world regardless of the limitations. This is while holding the spotlight over a much-overlooked subject that affects over half of the world’s population with the most affected people being Africans, both at home and in diaspora,” she said.

The content creator stated that she has thoroughly researched and planned her journey, which will cover all seven continents with nine flights and seven short layovers.

She wrote: “When I fully recover from having to apply for 10+ visas for this, and being rejected for two of them a total of five times, I’ll go in-depth about why we simply cannot afford to accept and be silent about the second-class treatment we’re subjected to when it comes to travel and visa requirements for citizens with low-mobility passports.

She aims to set the record by stepping beyond airport boundaries on each continent and meticulously documenting every part of her journey.

“The rules for the record are strict. Visit all the seven continents, not just the airport. Precise timing and zero room for error.”

Asinobi’s attempt highlights the ongoing challenges of passport privilege that continue to impact travelers from Africa and beyond.

Africans face significant challenges when applying for visas, with many countries imposing strict requirements and lengthy processing times.

The ICIR reported recently that the US excluded Nigeria and other African countries from its 2025 Visa Waiver Programme (VWP) as part of policy updates on permit eligibility and other travel regulations.

Nigeria has never been part of the US VWP, because the programme primarily includes countries with strong security protocols, low visa overstay rates, and reciprocal travel arrangements with the US.