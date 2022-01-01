25.1 C
Abuja

NAF confirm elimination of bandits’ leaders in Zamfara

Conflict and SecurityNews
Lukman ABOLADE
Alhaji Auta Bandit leader
Alhaji Auta Bandit leader

Related

1min read

THE Nigerian Air Force (NAF) have confirmed the deaths of bandits’ leaders in Zamfara State during an airstrike on New Year’s day.

Spokesperson for the NAF Edward Gabkwet confirmed this to The ICIR during a telephone interview on Saturday.

Gabkwet said the bandits’ leaders were eliminated during an operation conducted by Operation Hadarin Daji.

“Yes, I can confirm that early this morning, our air craft under the Operation Hadarin Daji conducted some strikes in Zamfara State and I am aware that some key bandits’ leaders were killed. It’s a fact that on this New Year’s day, some strikes were undertaken and we are getting feelers that they were largely successful,” he said.

However, he noted that the NAF had not identified the bandits’ leaders who were killed in the operation.

“Although we have not been able to ascertain who and who, the most important thing is that this shows clearly that efforts are being made by the Air Force, the Army and other security agencies to make sure that we root the entire North-West of banditry and other criminal activities so that people can continue to go about their businesses in peace and without being threatened,” Gabkwet said.

According to a report, Alhaji Auta, a notorious bandit in control of Birnin Magaji Forest Zamfara, was eliminated in the airstrike.

- Advertisement -

Auta’s gang has also been indicted of working with the terrorist group Boko Haram, which has terrorised Nigeria for more than a decade.

Another bandit, Kachalla, who operates in the Tsamre Village in Birnin Local Government Area of Zamfara State, was also reported dead.

Zamfara and other Nigerian states have been under severe bandit attacks, most especially in the North-West region.

The bandits have been responsible for the killing, abducting, and kidnapping of innocent Nigerians, including children.

Investigative Reporter at | Website

Lukman Abolade is an Investigative reporter with The ICIR. Reach out to him via [email protected], on twitter @AboladeLAA and FB @Correction94

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

Conflict and Security

NAF confirm elimination of bandits’ leaders in Zamfara

THE Nigerian Air Force (NAF) have confirmed the deaths of bandits' leaders in Zamfara...
News

Nigeria can fix insecurity in 17 months -Fayemi

GOVERNOR of Ekiti State Kayode Fayemi has said the security situation in Nigeria can...
National News

Buhari fails to deliver new year broadcast, releases statement instead

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, on January 1, failed to deliver the traditional new year broadcast...
Conflict and Security

Maiduguri: Troubled city in darkness (Part one)

For 11 months in 2021, Borno State in north-eastern Nigeria has been without electricity...
COVID-19

Dispelling public doubts about COVID-19 vaccination in Nigeria

By David AROME  In several forums, Nigerian vaccine administrators have stated their support for COVID-19...
Advertisement

Most Read

Nigeria risks sanctions as Biden issues foreign policy memorandum on gay rights

Is Islam the second-largest religion in the United Kingdom?

Will salt water gargling, nose rinsing wash COVID-19 away?

Buhari fails to deliver new year broadcast, releases statement instead

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Col Amanda Azubuike NOT highest-ranking female in US Military

With N3,500, Sokoto residents buy locally-made guns, as insecurity spikes in Nigeria’s Northwest

Drivers happy as lawmakers plan Uber, Bolt probe

Maiduguri: Troubled city in darkness (Part one)

Cattle forces farmers out of farmlands, as hunger looms in Nigeria’s Benue Valley (PART...

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNigeria can fix insecurity in 17 months -Fayemi

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.