NAFDAC issues license to ABUAD to produce COVID-19 immune booster

THE National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has issued a licence to Afe Babalola University to kick-start the production of ABUAD Herbal Virucidine Liquid with effect from December 16, 2021.

The agency confirmed exclusively to The ICIR that the product was an immune booster for COVID-19, not a cure.

The NAFDAC Spokesperson Sayo Akintola confirmed via a text message on Tuesday that the institution had been licensed to go into immune booster production.

Earlier reports had said that the liquid was an immune booster and antioxidant for coronavirus and other viral infections.

It was reported that the drug could be used as an anti-inflammatory product packaged in 100-ml bottles.

The ICIR can confirm that the new innovation in drug development on COVID-19 is not the first in the country.

In January, the regulatory agency had approved Niprimune as an immune booster, which is produced by the Nigerian Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD).

- Advertisement -

Since its outbreak in late 2019, the pandemic has spread across nations, with several casualties.

Nigeria recently fell into the fourth wave with the recent variant, Omicron.