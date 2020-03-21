FCT records three new cases of COVID-19

BARELY 72 hours after the Federal Government announced a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases to 12, Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health on Saturday says 10 new cases have been confirmed to make total number of confirmed cases 22, since the index case arrived Nigeria.

Among the 10 newly established cases, three were reported in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), a case in Ekiti State, 16 in Lagos and two cases in Ogun.

However, two cases were already discharged according to official information from the federal government.

“Nigeria has recorded 10 new cases of COVID19 in Lagos and FCT,” Ehanire stated via his official twitter handle. “That is a total of 22 cases in Nigeria: Lagos 16, FCT 3, Ekiti 1 & Ogun 2. And 2 have been discharged.

“All cases are clinically stable and receiving adequate care.”

The Minister further explained that all the 10 new confirmed cases were Nigerians.

Nine returned from Canada, France, Netherlands, Spain, and the United Kingdom respectively including one close contact of a confirmed case.

However, the three casualties in FCT, according to Ehanire are being treated at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH), Gwagwalada.

But the other seven cases are being treated at Infectious Disease Hospital, Lagos.

Aside, the federal ministry of health, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) also confirmed the 10 new cases.

“As of the 21st of March, 2020, 22 cases have been confirmed. Two cases have been discharged and there has been no death from COVID-19 in Nigeria,” a statement from Ehanire stated.

He, however, assured the populace of government commitment to work in partnership with the state government to provide appropriate optimal care for all confirmed cases in the country.

Ehanire emphasised on the on-going contact tracing to identify all persons who had been in contact with the new confirmed cases, adding that the Port Health Services of the health ministry has ‘heightened’ screening of all air, land and sea points of entry into the country.

As part of preventive measures, the public was advised to maintain social distance describing it as ‘crucial’ to reduce the virus spread.

Although the federal government has considered the use of chloroquine for clinical test trial for the virus, no approved cure has been made available yet.

The federal government has announced the closure of schools and warned worshipped centres to limit the number of gathering to 50 persons.