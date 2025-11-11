NAFDAC to enforce sachet alcohol ban in December – DG

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has announced it would commence the enforcement of the ban on the production and sale of alcoholic drinks packaged in sachets and bottles smaller than 200ml from December 2025.

The NAFDAC’s Director General, Mojisola Adeyeye, issued the directive at a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, November 11, vowing that no further extension would be entertained beyond the period.

“This ban is not punitive; it is protective. It is aimed at safeguarding the health and future of our children and youth,” Adeyeye said.

Adeyeye noted that the proliferation of high-alcohol-content beverages in sachets and small containers make the products easily accessible, affordable, and concealable, leading to widespread misuse and addiction among minors and commercial drivers.

The NAFDAC chief explained that the directive followed a resolution by the Senate highlighting concerns over cheap alcohol drinks packaged in sachets being easily accessed by minors and contributing to social problems.

The ICIR reports that the agency has failed to effect the ban for about two years now, until the National Assembly ordered it to do so last week.

The House of Representatives and NAFDAC jointly agreed in 2024 to repeal the ban on the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages packaged in sachets months after the agency claimed to have begun the implementation of its 2022 restrictions on manufacturing, distributing, and selling alcoholic beverages in sachets, PET, and glass bottles of 200ml and below.

Adeyeye, said that the agency stopped the registration of alcoholic beverages in sachets and small-volume PET and glass bottles below 200ml in 2022.

She explained that the agency had previously signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with industry stakeholders to implement the ban in phases, noting that the earlier deadlines set for 2023 were extended to December 2025.

However, she emphasised that the Senate’s resolution on the matter was final and that no further extension would be granted, urging manufacturers and retailers to adhere strictly to the directive.

She added that the agency would work closely with security agencies to ensure full enforcement of the ban.

The NAFDAC boss stated that the decision “is rooted in scientific evidence and public health considerations” despite opposition from some stakeholders, including manufacturers.

“We cannot continue to sacrifice the well-being of Nigerians for short-term economic gain. The health of a nation is its true wealth,” the NAFDAC DG said.

She added that the public health menace of the products had been linked to increased incidences of domestic violence, road accidents, school dropouts, and social vices across communities.