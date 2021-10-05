NAFDAC warns Nigerians against smuggled frozen chickens

— 1min read

NAFDAC Spokesperson Abubakar Jimoh gave the warning in an interview with newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday.

Jimoh said such food items were usually preserved with formalin, a chemical used to preserve corpses in mortuaries.

According to him, the substance was toxic and harmful.

“NAFDAC is alerting Nigerians about this practice. There are enough poultry products in the country than to resort to frozen chicken smuggled in, in spite of the Nigerian government’s ban,’’ he said.

He also said if smuggling practices were not discouraged, the growth of indigenous poultry farmers and marketers would be negatively affected.