30.1 C
Abuja

NAFDAC warns Nigerians against smuggled frozen chickens

News
Vincent Ufuoma

Related

1min read

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned Nigerians against consuming frozen poultry products smuggled into the country.

NAFDAC Spokesperson Abubakar Jimoh gave the warning in an interview with newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday.

Jimoh said such food items were usually preserved with formalin, a chemical used to preserve corpses in mortuaries.

According to him, the substance was toxic and harmful.

“NAFDAC is alerting Nigerians about this practice. There are enough poultry products in the country than to resort to frozen chicken smuggled in, in spite of the Nigerian government’s ban,’’ he said.

He also said if smuggling practices were not discouraged, the growth of indigenous poultry farmers and marketers would be negatively affected.

Reporter at | Website

Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

News

NAFDAC warns Nigerians against smuggled frozen chickens

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned Nigerians...
News

Buhari to present 2022 budget to National Assembly on Thursday

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari would on Thursday, this week present the 2022 budget to the...
News

Breaking: South-East governors, leaders in Enugu security meeting

SOUTH-EAST governors and leaders are meeting at the Enugu Government House over the state...
News

2023: No one should be marginalised by reasons of tribe, age, religion -Yahaya Bello

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello said no one should be discriminated against or barred,...
News

EFCC arrest Ganduje’s wife over fraud allegation

WIFE of Kano State Governor Hafsat Ganduje has been arrested by the Economic and...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleBuhari to present 2022 budget to National Assembly on Thursday

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.