Naira abuse: Court adjourns Cubana chief priest’s trial to June 25

Reading time: 1 mins
Crime
Cubana chief Priest arriving court on Wednesday
Cubana chief Priest arriving court on Wednesday
Mustapha USMAN
Mustapha USMAN

A FEDERAL High Court sitting in Lagos State has again adjourned a case against a celebrity bartender and socialite, Pascal Okechukwu, also known as Cubana Chief Priest, for alleged abuse of the naira.

Okechukwu was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on April 17, on a three-count charge of allegedly spraying and tampering with the naira notes during a social event at Eko Hotel in Lagos.

He was also alleged to have sprayed the naira on February 13, 2024, at the hotel.

He was accused of tampering with funds in the denomination of N500 notes issued by the CBN by spraying the same for two hours.

After pleading not guilty, the judge, Kehinde Ogundare, the presiding judge, granted him ₦10 million bail with two sureties in like sum who must be gainfully employed with the federal or state government and not less than grade level 16.

The sureties are to have landed property, and the court must verify the lands’ documents.

His arraignment followed his initial detainment on Tuesday, April 16, by the anti-graft commission for the same offence.

The case against him was filed on April 4 by Rotimi Oyedepo, a senior advocate, and seven other lawyers representing the EFCC chairman.

On May 2, Chikaosolu Ojukwu, a senior advocate, and the defence counsel, informed the court during a hearing, that the parties were exploring out-of-court settlement and had applied that the matter be settled pursuant to the provisions of section 14(2) of the EFCC Act.

Chikaosolu also said that if the EFCC confirmed the position as true, then there would be a need to apply for a withdrawal of the defence’s preliminary objection to allow for reconciliation.


     

     

    Read Also:

    ‘Sextortion’: EFCC extradites siblings to U.S. over child exploitation
    Abuja school to refund $760,000 advance fee paid by Yahaya Bello for his children
    Alleged ₦4bn fraud: Abuja court lacks jurisdiction to try me – Obiano
    Alleged ₦4bn fraud: Court grants Obiano bail, adjourns till March 4

    The EFCC prosecutor,  Bilikisu Buhari, confirmed the position as stated by the defence counsel and told the court that the commission was still considering the application.

    Following this confirmation, the defence counsel then applied for a withdrawal of the preliminary objection, and with no objections from the prosecution, the court granted the same.

    However, on Wednesday, June 5, Punch newspaper quoted the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) as saying the defence wrote a letter seeking an adjournment of the case.

    The case has now been fixed for June 25 for further hearing.

    Advertisements
    Mustapha USMAN

    Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: [email protected]. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    - Advertisement

    Recent

    - Advertisement

    Funding Partners

    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image

    Strategic Partners

    client-image
    Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image

    Member

    client-image

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Get insightful reports delivered to you

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.