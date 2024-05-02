Naira abuse: Cubana Chief Priest opts for out-of-court settlement with EFCC

POPULAR celebrity bartender and socialite, Pascal Okechukwu, also known as Cubana Chief Priest, is exploring an out-of-court settlement with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over a case of naira abuse against him by the commission.

He is the second celebrity to be charged for the crime this year after the popular crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky was jailed for the same offence.

Cubana Chief Priest is being tried by the anti-graft agency at the Federal High Court in Lagos.

His lawyer, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chikaosolu Ojukwu, disclosed this to trial judge, Justice Kehinde Ogundare at the proceedings on Thursday, May 2.

The defence counsel also told the court that the parties had applied that the matter be settled under the provisions of section 14(2) of the EFCC Act.

Chikaosolu also said that if the EFCC confirms the position as true, then there would be a need to apply for a withdrawal of the defence’s preliminary objection to allow for reconciliation.

The EFCC prosecutor, Bilikisu Buhari, confirmed the position as stated by the defence counsel and told the court that the commission was still considering the application.

Following this confirmation, the defence counsel then applied for a withdrawal of the preliminary objection, and with no objections from the prosecution, the court granted the same.

Justice Ogundare subsequently adjourned the case until June 5, for a report of settlement.

The ICIR, on April 17, reported the arraignment of Cubana Chief Priest before the court on three counts of allegedly spraying and tampering with naira notes during a social event at the Eko hotel in Lagos.

He had pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted bail in the sum of N10 million with two responsible sureties in like sum each.

The court said the sureties must be gainfully employed with the federal government or state government and must not be less than grade level 16 officers.

The sureties are also to have landed property within the jurisdiction of the court and the documents of the property must be verified by the prosecution and the court.

He is also to submit his travel passport to the custody of the court.

The bail conditions must be perfected within seven days but in the meantime, he would be released to his lawyer who must give an undertaken to produce him in court for his trial.