EFCC arraigns Cubana manager over alleged $164,000.00 money laundering case

Bankole Abe
Lucky Uchechukwu Ndukwe, a Manager with Cubana Group
THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned Lucky Uchechukwu Ndukwe, a Manager with Cubana Group, alongside one Precious Omonkhoa Ofure, over an offence bordering on money laundering.

They were arraigned before Justice Justice O.A. Fadipe of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos.

The suspects were arrested recently by EFCC operatives following credible intelligence about their involvement in the fraudulent activity.

Items recovered from them include the sum of $164, 000, iPhone mobile devices and laptop computers.

During their arraignment on Wednesday, Ndukwe “pleaded not guilty”, while Ofure pleaded “guilty” to the charge.

Precious Ofure

Delivering judgment, Justice Fadipe found Ofure guilty and sentenced him to three years imprisonment with an option of N2 million fine and 100 hours of community service.

The judge ordered the forfeiture of all the items recovered from the convict.

Justice Fadipe also ordered the remand of Udukwe in the correctional facility pending the perfection of his bail conditions and adjourned the case to October 28, 2022, for commencement of trial.

Bankole Abe
If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

