NANS gives 72-hour ultimatum to UK over travel ban

THE NATIONAL Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has given the British High Commission in Nigeria a 72-hour ultimatum to revoke its decision regarding the non-issuance of visas to Nigerians over the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that NANS gave the ultimatum during its protest at the British Deputy High Commission in Lagos on Tuesday over the travel and visa ban placed on Nigerians over the Omnicron variant by the British government.

“If there is an absence of solutions in the next 72 hours, NANS will have no other choice but to shut down the activities of British and Canadian missions across Nigeria,” NANS said at the protest.

Chairman of NANS, Ogun Chapter, Kehinde Damilola, told NAN during the protest that the association was not happy with the decision of the British government to place a ban on travellers from Nigeria.

“The decision is pure racism and an attempt to intimidate African countries, particularly Nigeria,” he claimed.

“We have come to say ‘enough is enough’ with the treatment Nigeria constantly receives from Europe. The narrative has to change because Nigerians are not a symbol of havoc or hazard.

“This decision will affect not only visitors but also our international students who are studying in the U.K.

“The omicron variant did not emanate from Nigeria, neither do we have up to a dozen cases, so why should we be punished for it even over other European countries?” he said.

Also, NANS South-West Coordinator, Adegboye Olatunji, said that COVID-19 was not an African virus, neither was the new variant, Omicron.

“Placing a ban on only African members of the Commonwealth is not right.”

Following the discovery of the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, the British government has put Nigeria and other selected African countries on the red list, leading to protest by the Nigerian people and government.