33.1 C
Abuja

NANS gives 72-hour ultimatum to UK over travel ban

NewsNational News
Bankole Abe
NANS Protest

Related

1min read

THE NATIONAL Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has given the British High Commission in Nigeria a 72-hour ultimatum to revoke its decision regarding the non-issuance of visas to Nigerians over the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that NANS gave the ultimatum during its protest at the British Deputy High Commission in Lagos on Tuesday over the travel and visa ban placed on Nigerians over the Omnicron variant by the British government.

“If there is an absence of solutions in the next 72 hours, NANS will have no other choice but to shut down the activities of British and Canadian missions across Nigeria,” NANS said at the protest.

Chairman of NANS, Ogun Chapter, Kehinde Damilola, told NAN during the protest that the association was not happy with the decision of the British government to place a ban on travellers from Nigeria.

“The decision is pure racism and an attempt to intimidate African countries, particularly Nigeria,” he claimed.

“We have come to say ‘enough is enough’ with the treatment Nigeria constantly receives from Europe. The narrative has to change because Nigerians are not a symbol of havoc or hazard.

“This decision will affect not only visitors but also our international students who are studying in the U.K.

- Advertisement -

“The omicron variant did not emanate from Nigeria, neither do we have up to a dozen cases, so why should we be punished for it even over other European countries?” he said.

Also, NANS South-West Coordinator, Adegboye Olatunji, said that COVID-19 was not an African virus, neither was the new variant, Omicron.

“Placing a ban on only African members of the Commonwealth is not right.”

Following the discovery of the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, the British government has put Nigeria and other selected African countries on the red list, leading to protest by the Nigerian people and government.

Website
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

Energy and Power

Uncertainty over Nigeria’s power privatisation as Buhari sacks AEDC management

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, approved the sack of the management of Abuja Electricity...
Health and Environment

COVID-19: Nigeria records three more cases of Omicron 

THE Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed three additional cases of Omicron,...
News

I didn’t tell SSS to starve IPOB leader –Orji Kalu

SENATE Chief Whip Orji Kalu said reports that he asked the State Security Service...
National News

TCN announces blackout in Kaduna, Jos as upgrade of transmission lines commences

THE TRANSMISSION Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced that Kaduna and Jos are to...
Media Opportunities

Sidney Hillman Foundation seeks entries for 2022 Hillman Prize

THE Sidney Hillman Foundation seeks entries for its 2022 Hillman Prizes for Journalism. The prize...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleSylvester Oromoni: Police invite three Dowen College students for interrogation
Next articleNDLEA wants stiffer penalties for drug offenders

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.