26.1 C
Abuja
26.1 C
Abuja

African airlines to lose $8.5bn in 2021- Report

Business and EconomyNews
Joseph OLAOLUWA

Related

Share this story

2mins read

THE  African Airlines Association (AFRAA) has forecast a full-year loss in revenue of $8.5bn for airlines all over the continent.

It said in a statement on Tuesday that African airlines cumulatively lost $10.21bn in revenues due to the impact of the pandemic, representing 58.8 per cent of 2019 revenues.

The report titled, ‘African airlines’ performance updates by AFRAA – November 2021’ stated that Africa’s poor performance could affect the survival of the aviation industry across the continent.

It read, “Across the African continent in general, passenger traffic volumes continued to be low due to the inconsistencies in the messaging regarding border closures, health protocols and continued surge in COVID-19 infections in some countries, and recently the concern about omicron identified as a potentially more transmissible coronavirus variant.

“The result is significant low airlines revenues. Full year revenue loss for 2021 is forecast at US$8.5b, that is, 49% of the 2019 revenues. In 2020, African airlines cumulatively lost $10.21b in revenues due to the impact of the pandemic, representing 58.8% of 2019 revenues. This poor performance is a direct threat to the survival of the African aviation industry.”

While the report tried to ascertain whether the Omicron variant was transmissible, it said the number of cases had reached 257 million globally and 8.6 million in Africa. This variant, it explained, was responsible  for the drop in passenger demand for travel.

“From January to November 2021, air passenger traffic reached 41.6% compared to the same period in 2019. Similarly, capacity reached 58%. The low evolution of ASK is explained by the ongoing travel restrictions and the low willingness of travellers.

- Advertisement -

“Domestic market maintained the biggest share for capacity but reduced traffic in August 2021, with demand for passenger outperforming intra-Africa and intercontinental at 39% compared to 29.3% for intra-Africa and 31.6% for intercontinental. Both intra-Africa and intercontinental displayed an increase in traffic. As regards passenger seats offered, domestic, intra-Africa and intercontinental account for 44.7%, 22.4%, and 32.9% respectively,” the report read.

The trade association of airlines observed that African airlines’ restart of operations on international routes continued with the positive trend into November as only four of the top 15 African airlines exceeded the number of their international routes in the pre-COVID period.

It, however, noted that air traffic fell from 81.3 per cent in October to 80.8 per cent in November 2021 due to some airlines that closed few international routes, among which were Air Arabia Maroc and EgyptAir.

Nonetheless, the report acknowledged all regulatory moves to stem the movement of Omicron variant in various countries including the United Kingdom ban on flights from Nigeria over the COVID-19 virus.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), in a memo to all airlines operating international flights in and out of Nigeria, threatened them with a $3,500 fine per passenger as well as a ban from coming into Nigeria.

The memo, which was forwarded to our correspondent this afternoon, charged airlines to only board passengers with evidence of a negative COVID-19 PCR test not less than 48 hours of boarding.

Website
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

Business and Economy

African airlines to lose $8.5bn in 2021- Report

THE  African Airlines Association (AFRAA) has forecast a full-year loss in revenue of $8.5bn...
National News

Many feared dead as truck runs over pupils in Lagos

A TRUCK driver ran over several pupils in Ojodu area of Lagos State, around...
Banking and Finance

Nigeria’s stock market gains N5bn after six days of losses

NIGERIA'S stock market gained N5 billion on Tuesday after incurring losses for straight six...
Energy and Power

Uncertainty over Nigeria’s power privatisation as Buhari sacks AEDC management

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, approved the sack of the management of Abuja Electricity...
Health and Environment

COVID-19: Nigeria records three more cases of Omicron 

THE Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed three additional cases of Omicron,...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleMany feared dead as truck runs over pupils in Lagos

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.