NAPTIP, Ministry of Justice working to set up special court to try rapists

JULIE Okah-Donli, the Director-General of National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) on Wednesday disclosed that plans are on to establish a special court to try rapists.

While speaking during a press briefing in Abuja, Okah-Donli stated that NAPTIP would meet with the Federal Ministry of Justice on the proposed special rapist court.

She also hinted that those who are making excuses for rapists would be arrested and prosecuted.

While speaking on the role of parents in stemming the tide of rape cases in the country, the NAPTIP DG lamented that parents were not doing enough to take care of their wards and children.

”Victim shaming and blaming must stop, culture of silence must be broken. Shame is the portion of the rapist. Empathy and justice is victim’s. Let’s not normalize rape,” Okah Donli said.

According to Okah-Donli, 90 percent of rape cases were committed by uncles, fathers and relations. She stated that over 600 rape cases were reported in Sokoto State in 2019 while 80 were reported in Anambra State during the lockdown, noting that most were cases of rape by fathers. “Recalling rape incidents of Barakat(18) raped and killed in Ibadan, Shumuyiwa(29), in Benin a pregnant wife of a politician raped and killed in her home, and arrest of a bishop who drugged and raped a girl brought to him for deliverance in Warri,” she said. The NAPTIP boss lamented that Nigeria has no template for rape victims’ trauma response, noting that trauma varies from individual to individual. However, Okah-Donli advised rape victims in Nigeria to promptly report rape cases. She further stated that those around should ensure that victims are taken to the hospital without taking a bath. Okah-Donli further gave the NAPTIP response template for rape victims, which includes not having a bath, no change of clothes, picking evidence like condom/wipes noting that items picked should not be destroyed. She added that victims should go to the hospital immediately and demand a medical report. ” Your body, your clothes, skin and semen of the rapist are veritable evidence needed to convict and jail rapists. Call NAPTIP on 07030000203 or *627# to report rape today.” Just last week, Julie Okah-Donli, published names and photographs of about 20 persons who have been found guilty and convicted for rape from 2019 to 2020. All those arraigned charged on grounds of incest and rape include; Adenekan Adegboyega, Friday Elijah, Shehu Abubakar, Asateru Gabriel, Emeka Akile. Others are Vincent Akande, Abdulkareem Yahaya Danmallam, Olaoluwa David Ajibade, Yusuf Francis Kyemang and Basiru Adeyanju. Last October, Justice Sybil Nwaka of an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, sentenced Adegboyega to 60 years imprisonment.