Natasha taunts Nigerian senators after suspension, says will serve her constituents till 2027

THE Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has described her suspension from the National Assembly as unjust.

Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended for six months on Thursday, March 6, after a review of the report of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions.

In a post on her Facebook page on Thursday, the female lawmaker said her suspension from the Nigerian Senate invalidated the principles of natural justice, fairness, and equity.

“The illegal suspension does not withdraw my legitimacy as a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and I will continue to use my duly elected position to serve my constituents and country to the best of my ability till 2027… and beyond,” she wrote.

The ICIR reported that the Senate suspended Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months, despite an interim order from a Federal High Court in Abuja restraining the lawmakers from investigating her recent actions.

The court, presided over by Obiora Egwuatu, had on March 5 issued an injunction stopping the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions from proceeding with its probe.

The ruling followed an ex parte application filed by Akpoti-Uduaghan’s legal team.

However, the Senate went ahead with the investigation and, based on the committee’s findings presented by its chairman, Neda Imasuen, a vote was conducted to suspend the Kogi Central lawmaker for violating Senate rules.

Akpoti-Uduaghan was investigated following his altercation with the Senate President Godswill Akpabio over sitting arrangement in February.

Her suspension, expected to take effect from March 6, means that she will be barred from accessing the National Assembly premises, and her office will be locked.

The punishment also extended to her salaries and those of her legislative aides being withheld for the duration of the suspension.

The Senate further ruled that Akpoti-Uduaghan will not be allowed to represent Nigeria in any official capacity while serving the suspension.

The committee noted that she might submit a written apology, which could lead to a review of the suspension.

The decision followed deliberations on the committee’s recommendations, presented by Imasuen, which found that the suspended lawmaker’s actions amounted to a total breach of Senate rules.

The crisis began on February 20, when Akpoti-Uduaghan protested a reassignment of her Senate seat without prior notice.

She resisted the change, calling it an attempt to silence her, while Senate Chief Whip Tahir Monguno justified the move, citing Senate rules and party affiliations.

Her protest led to a heated exchange between her and Akpabio, who ordered the sergeant at arms to remove her from the chamber.

This led to the Senate unanimously referring her to the Ethics Committee for disciplinary review, which later recommended her suspension.

Amid the dispute, in an interview on Arise Television, she accused Akpabio of making repeated sexual advances toward her, which she said she rejected.