NBA warns Police against enforcing tinted glass policy

THE Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has warned the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) against proceeding with the enforcement of the tinted glass permit policy, despite a pending court case.

A statement by the Association, on its X handle, on Friday, October 3, stated the association is demanding an immediate abatement of all acts in disregard of the court.

In a letter dated October 1, 2025, and addressed to the Inspector-General of Police, NBA, through its Section on Public Interest and Development Law, SPIDEL, reminded the Force of Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1821/2025 filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja, challenging the legality of the policy.

It also noted that it has further resolved to proceed with contempt and disciplinary proceedings against any erring officers.

The association stated that copies of the originating summons and a motion for interlocutory injunction had been served on the police since September 25, but noted with concern that police authorities had continued to issue public statements suggesting that enforcement would begin on October 2.

Recall that the NBA had earlier filed a suit at the Federal High Court, Abuja, challenging the constitutionality and legality of the tinted glass permit policy.

However, despite the suit being active, the NPF declared its intention to commence enforcement of the tinted glass directive beginning October 2, 2025

This followed the NPF announcement in August to further extend the grace period for the enforcement of the tinted glass permit policy to October 2, 2025.

Meanwhile, reacting to this, the NBA-SPIDEL stressed that once a motion for injunction has been served, the law requires parties to maintain the status quo until the case is decided.

It also warned that any attempt to proceed with enforcement would amount to contempt of court.

“Consequently, we admonish your good office to allow the rule of law to prevail by halting any further attempt to enforce a policy whose legality is a subject for judicial determination.

“The NBA is aware of a contemptuous press release issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, presenting the Nigeria Police Force as obstinately proceeding with the enforcement of the policy despite the pendency in court of the suit challenging the legality of the same.

“We wish to make it clear that the action of Mr Hundeyin inciting the enforcement of the policy, which is subjudice, is an egregious act of disregard for and contempt for the majesty of the court. The NBA will therefore not hesitate to commence contempt/committal proceedings against CSP Benjamin Hundeyin if he fails to desist from clear utterances meant to downplay the authority of the court in the public domain,” the letter added.