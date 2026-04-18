NBC reads riot act to broadcasters over bias, bullying ahead 2027

THE National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has issued a formal notice to all broadcasters and stakeholders following what it describes as a sustained increase in breaches of the 6th edition of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code.

In a statement issued on Friday, April 17, via its Facebook page, the commission expressed concern over news, current affairs, and political programmes that depart from the core obligations of accuracy, balance, and professionalism.

As Nigeria begins its move toward the 2027 general elections, the Commission noted it will enforce strict and uncompromised compliance with every provision of the Code. Particular focus is being placed on regulations relating to fairness, accuracy, hate speech, incitement, and respect for constitutional bodies, the regulatory body says.

The statement addresses a disturbing departure from ethical standards by programme presenters and anchors. Citing Section 1.10.3 of the code, the commission reminded stations that the broadcaster shall ensure its presenter does not express his or her opinion in the programme as a matter of professional standard.

“Specific areas where presenters are currently failing to meet these standards include expressing personal opinions as facts, bullying or intimidating guests, and denying a fair hearing to opposing views or otherwise compromising neutrality,” the statement says. The regulatory body warned that such conduct now carries a specific classification for sanctions:

“Any anchor found to have expressed personal opinion as fact, bullied or intimidated a guest, or denied fair hearing to opposing views would be deemed to have committed a Class B breach.”

The NBC emphasised that editorial responsibility remains the sole burden of the broadcaster and cannot be transferred to guests, even during live unscripted broadcasts.

The commission highlighted the misuse of broadcast platforms by political actors to disseminate inflammatory content and information capable of undermining national unity.

“Inflammatory, divisive, or unsubstantiated broadcasts will attract regulatory sanctions,” the NBC noted, stressing that compliance with the broadcast code is mandatory, not discretionary.

The commission further observed that instead of fulfilling their obligation to inform the public accurately, some platforms are being used to amplify social tensions and propagate misinformation.

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Consequently, the NBC urged media houses to ensure that their airwaves remain platforms for credible information and national cohesion rather than tools for disorder.