23.7 C
Abuja

NCC raises alarm over new phishing attacks, malware threats

Science and TechICT/Telecoms
Raji Olatunji
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Nigerian Communications Commission’s Computer Security Incident Response Team (NCC-CSIRT) has raised the alarm over a vulnerability said to be present in all versions of windows-based products as phishing attacks and malware threats.

The CSIRT is the telecom sector’s cyber security incidence centre.

It was set up by the NCC to focus on incidents in the telecom sector and as they may affect consumers and citizens at large.

The CSIRT also works in collaboration with ngCERT, which was established by the Federal Government to reduce the volume of future computer risk incidents.

They do this by preparing, protecting and securing Nigerian cyberspace to forestall attacks.

An advisory contained in a statement by the Commission’s Director of Public Affairs, Reuben Muoka, said the phishing exploit on windows zero-day vulnerability can load a malicious QBot malware without triggering any windows security alerts on the compromised device.

“To take advantage of the Windows Mark of the Web zero-day vulnerability, threat actors have switched to a new phishing strategy that involves propagating JS files (plain text files that include JavaScript code) signed with forged signatures. The newest phishing attempt begins with an email that contains a password for the file along with a link to an allegedly important document.

- Advertisement -

“When the link is clicked, a password-protected ZIP folder that includes another zip file and an IMG file is downloaded. Normally, launching the JS file in Windows would result in a Mark of the Web security warning because it is an Internet-based file.

“However, the forged signature permits the JS script to function and load the malicious QBot program without triggering any Windows security alerts,” the advisory read.

According to NCC-CSIRT, ProxyLife security researcher found the new phishing exploit on Windows zero-day vulnerability to drop a Qbot malware without displaying Mark of the Web (MoTW) security warnings.

NCC-CSIRT further advised users to apply updates per vendor instructions.

Author profile
Raji Olatunji
Author Page

Raji Olatunji is a Journalist at The International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR). You can send him an email at rolatunji@icirnigeria.org. He tweets @olazrajj

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Health

How Anambra state runs over 630 PHCs with 150 nurses, midwives

By Alfred Ajayi KAMELITA  Onyeka is a public health nurse and officer-in-charge (OIC) of the...
News

Peter Obi, Baba-Ahmed release manifesto, prioritize seven key areas

THE Labour Party (LP) has released its manifesto tagged 'It’s POssible', with priority on...
News Analysis

World Cup final 16: African performances mark a definitive moment in football

By Chuka Onwumechili, Howard University FOR Africa to have multiple teams go beyond the group...
Business and Economy

Govs hit back, say FG’s failure to secure Nigeria responsible for rising poverty

THE NIGERIA Governors’ Forum (NGF) has described the claim by the Federal Government that...
Judiciary

Oyetola closes case as tribunal admits Adeleke’s results

THE Osun Election Petitions Tribunal, sitting in Osogbo, has admitted original copies of Form...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleHow Anambra state runs over 630 PHCs with 150 nurses, midwives

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.