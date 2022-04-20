36.1 C
Abuja

How to protect yourself from metadata

Science and TechICT/Telecoms
Blessing Otoibhi
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

TECHNOLOGY expert Benjamin Finn, in an interview conducted by Reporters Without Borders (RSF),  warns about the threat posed by metadata, listing the tools available for journalists to protect themselves and their sources.

He said: “Metadata reveals vital information that can be used against both the sender and receiver.

“In its strictest sense, metadata is data that describes data. Different platforms have different metadata needs for their operation, which includes information such as date, time, filename, settings, location, email header, recipient, server names, software, and more.

“ It can also include what a user clicks on, how long they stay on a page, what a user purchases, and every trackable habit or interest a user displays”.

READ ALSO:

Ten apps to monitor and track your child’s Internet activities

Nigerian rating agency partners Europe’s fintech firm to revolutionise credit risk

- Advertisement -

Consumer Protection, Police, raid Gocash, Okash, Easy moni, other loan shark firms in Lagos

How loan apps debt recovery agents operate

He added that there is metadata on everything a user does on a computer including personal computer files, documents, social media, and all web searches.

“ These can be combined across multiple platforms using profiles and trackers, also known as cookies, to gain a deep understanding of who someone is and even to predict their online behavior”.

Finn said that” Since ISPs have access to a large amount of information by default, combating privacy issues can be a difficult task. There is no way to completely eliminate the risk of being tracked through metadata, but the following can increase privacy while online”.

Here are ways Journalists can protect themselves and their sources

Use a Virtual Private Network at all times – a good VPN can mask some metadata such as IP addresses.

- Advertisement -

Install apps like Privacy Badger, which reduces the tracking systems that social media sites use. Have a designated device only for social media, and never use it for secure discussions.

Use a security-focused browser like Brave or Tor. If possible, use the Tor system itself and not just the browser.

Use security-focused apps for communication like Signal.

Use encrypted email services like ProtonMail and encourage sources to do so as well, because this email service only offers strong protection when used with another ProtonMail account.

Use burner phones and when not in use, keep them powered off with the battery taken out. Be sure to use a different ISP than your everyday phone, with a dedicated SIM card.

Use a physical exchange of large files without directly meeting a source, for example by using a post office box. If meeting a source is necessary, do not bring along any device.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Police

Six confirmed dead, 19 others seriously injured in Taraba bomb explosion

SIX people have been confirmed dead, while 19 others were seriously injured following a...
Elections

APC settles for indirect primary, rules out consensus

THE ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has adopted the indirect primary model for the...
Politics and Governance

APC pegs presidential election forms at N100 million

PRESIDENTIAL aspirants in the All Progressives Congress (APC) would pay the sum of N100...
Int'l Affairs

UK court okays extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to US for trial

A LONDON court has ordered the extradition of WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange to the...
News

Wole Soyinka: A putrid presidential Easter egg

By Wole Soyinka Easter Greetings to you, Rev Mathew Kukah and to all your followers....
Advertisement

Most Read

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Nigerian mum, Chrisland Schools clash over alleged rape of pupil during Dubai games

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

2023: Presidential aspirants to pay N40 million as PDP begins sale of nomination forms...

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

Meet Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, first woman to declare interest in 2023 presidency

President Jonathan In Israel On Holy Pilgrimage

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleSix confirmed dead, 19 others seriously injured in Taraba bomb explosion

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.