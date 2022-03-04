Nigerian rating agency partners Europe’s fintech firm to revolutionise credit risk

— 1 min read

DATAPRO, a Nigerian technology-driven Credit Rating Agency (CRA), is using an out-of-the-box approach and disruptive application to collaborate with Modefinance, Europe’s number one fintech agency.

The collaboration focuses on revolutionising and modernising the credit risk analysis and management industry in the country with ‘Tigran,’ a rating-as-a-service (RAAS) product.

Head of Product Innovation Support Services Ademikun Adeseyeju said the partnership supported using artificial intelligence technology, advanced analytics and big data to automate the internal authority matrix of their clients and customers’ RAAS products.

Adeseyeju explained in a statement on Thursday that the new credit scoring tool was meant for banks, financial institutions and corporate organisations.

According to him, users generate creditworthiness ratings (and also scoring) of counter-parties.

He said it did this through the identification of risk, integration of the KYC activity, exposure reconciliation, financial analysis, cashflow generation,

probability of default (PD), expected loss (EL) and loss given default (LGD).

Modefinance, headquartered in Italy, is a special financial consulting company

now available internally saving cost and time.

Tigran as a predictive and modular solution for risk management is ideal for banks, sensitive analysis, debt capacity formulation, cashflow analysis and portfolio analysis.

Adeseyeju further explained that the system combines the roles of rating, scoring of financial ratios, quantitative analysis, information, virtual risk approval and forecast functionality.