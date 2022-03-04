33.1 C
Abuja

Nigerian rating agency partners Europe’s fintech firm to revolutionise credit risk

News
Harrison Edeh
Minister of Finance Zainab Ahmed
Minister of Finance Zainab Ahmed
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

DATAPRO, a Nigerian technology-driven Credit Rating Agency (CRA), is using an out-of-the-box approach and disruptive application to collaborate with Modefinance, Europe’s number one fintech agency.

The collaboration focuses on revolutionising and modernising the credit risk analysis and management industry in the country with ‘Tigran,’ a rating-as-a-service (RAAS) product.

Head of Product Innovation Support Services Ademikun Adeseyeju said the partnership supported using artificial intelligence technology, advanced analytics and big data to automate the internal authority matrix of their clients and customers’ RAAS products.

Adeseyeju explained in a statement on Thursday that the new credit scoring tool was meant for banks, financial institutions and corporate organisations.

According to him, users generate creditworthiness ratings (and also scoring) of counter-parties.

READ ALSO:

Investor solicits Ooni’s help to recover capital from fraudulent agro business

- Advertisement -

Failed investment: More aggrieved investors raise alarm, tag Adama Adama a professional scammer

The untold story of how Akwa Ibom acquired N184bn ‘secret’ loan, targets fresh N150bn loan

He said it did this through the identification of risk, integration of the KYC activity, exposure reconciliation, financial analysis, cashflow generation,
probability of default (PD), expected loss (EL) and loss given default (LGD).

Modefinance, headquartered in Italy, is a special financial consulting company
now available internally saving cost and time.

Tigran as a predictive and modular solution for risk management is ideal for banks, sensitive analysis, debt capacity formulation, cashflow analysis and portfolio analysis.

Adeseyeju further explained that the system combines the roles of rating, scoring of financial ratios, quantitative analysis, information, virtual risk approval and forecast functionality.

[email protected]
- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Politics and Governance

Why bill seeking more seats for women in national, state assemblies was rejected – Reps

THE House of Representatives has explained why members overwhelmingly rejected a bill seeking to...
News

Ukraine: First batch of Nigerians arrive in Abuja

MORE than 400 Nigerians fleeing from the war in Ukraine arrived in Abuja on...
Agriculture

Failed investment: More aggrieved investors raise alarm, tag Adama Adama a professional scammer

SINCE The ICIR reported on the failed investments of the Enadama Group owned by...
Media Opportunities

OnePipe offers press writing challenge

OnePipe, a foremost fintech API company, is launching a press writing challenge. The OnePipe Press...
News

Nigerian rating agency partners Europe’s fintech firm to revolutionise credit risk

DATAPRO, a Nigerian technology-driven Credit Rating Agency (CRA), is using an out-of-the-box approach and...
Advertisement

Most Read

Russia targets Europe’s biggest nuclear plant, residents resist

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

How Lafarge’s mining, corruption cause untold hardship to Mfamosing community (Part 1)

Ukraine: Air travel disrupted as Wizz Air, Ryanair, others cancel flights

Despite crisis, Nigerian students queue up for visas to Russia

Nigerian presidency repeats lies, half-truths on infrastructure projects in South-East (part 1)

VIN: Strike looms as Customs, freight forwarders’ meeting ends in deadlock

Controversy trails new Customs VIN-valuation system for imported cars

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

Nigeria joins 140 nations to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleThe untold story of how Akwa Ibom acquired N184bn ‘secret’ loan, targets fresh N150bn loan
Next articleOnePipe offers press writing challenge

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.