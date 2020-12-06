NCDC launches COVID-19 survivors’ network

THE Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said it had launched a network of COVID-19 survivors to further help in sensitizing Nigerians on the reality of the pandemic.



Head of Risk Communication of the Centre, Dr Yahaya Disu, disclosed this in Abuja on Saturday, while addressing journalists.



The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire was absent at the meeting.



Meanwhile, number of daily confirmed cases of infection continue to increase, as Nigeria recorded 310 new cases, according to data released by the NCDC, bringing total cases of the disease in the country to 68,937 and 1180 fatalities, since the country recorded its first case on February 27, 2020.



Of the confirmed cases, 64,650 patients have been discharged, leaving 4,287 active cases of the virus across the country.



FCT led Saturday’s cases with 128, followed by Lagos, 86; Kaduna, 26; and Katsina, 20.



Others are Rivers, 19; Oyo 7; Benue, 5; Edo, 5; Jigawa, 5; Ogun 5; Bayelsa, 2 and Kano 2.



The country recorded one death from the disease on Saturday.



Addressing participants at the 4th Annual Health Conference of Association of Nigeria Health Journalists (ANHEJ), with the theme: COVID-19 Reportage Assessment,” Disu said a major factor confronting the containment of the disease in the country was doubt among the people.



The attitude, he said, was a major reason people flout the guidelines set by the government such as use of face mask, regular hand-washing and social distancing, so the disease could be contained.



“We have just set up the network of survivors now in the country. We have registered them. Maybe, when they start talking, their voice will be louder,” Disu said.



He cautioned that there is no need for people to doubt the existence of the virus because high fatalities are being recorded in many countries around the world.



Disu said of the level of doubt over the disease in Nigeria: “In another clime, you just give information, people would take it. In another clime, people want to see evidence. They want to see people dying. I saw one man on TV saying until he sees 30 people dying around him, he would not believe COVID-19 is real. Who does he know the 30 people would be? Would they be his daughter or wife,? he queried.



He attributed the doubt largely to less severity of the disease and fatality recorded from it over the past eight months that the nation recorded its first case of the killer virus.



He said even when people see evidence around them, they would still say it’s not COVID-19 but malaria.



“Until somebody experiences it; do we get to that level? How many cases do we have in Nigeria? It’s still less than 70,000. What is our population? 200 million. If you look at that – ratio 70,000 to 200 million, that will give you like ratio one to, maybe, 5000.



“That means for you to see the next person that will be infected, you have to count 5000 persons. So, you’re not likely to see people who are infected. Most of the people who are infected are asymptomatic. For you to believe this person has it, you must see the symptoms. So, the figures you’re even seeing include asymptomatic people. The reality is that they may not see; it is those who are affected that know the truth and will tell you this is real,” he stated.



He added that the youthful population that the country parades had been key in low confirmed cases and fatalities from the virus.



He however urged people in the country to consider the aged and those with underlying diseases such as hypertension and diabetes that could be easily killed by the virus, if they contract it.



At midnight Saturday, Nigeria had 68,937 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 64,650 discharged patients and 1,180 deaths.



Lagos state topped the list with 22,648 confirmed cases, 21,119 discharged patients and 220 deaths.



The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) came second with 6,513 cases, 5,934 treated and discharged persons with 82 deaths.



Imo state had the least cases and mortality from the disease, as it recorded 648, 613 and 12 confirmed cases, discharged patients and deaths respectively.



Globally, there was 66.7 million cases, 46.1 million recoveries and 1.52 million deaths at the time of filing this report.



The US leads the chart with 14.4 million cases and 279,000 deaths.



Some prominent Nigerians who died of the pandemic include former Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari; former governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi; and Dr Wahab Adegbenro, a serving commissioner of health in Ondo state who died of the ailment.







