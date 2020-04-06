NCDC pulls down Dettol advert with Funke Akindele from website, she may spend one month in jail

THE Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday pulled down from its website, Funke Akindele’s Dettol advert in which she preached social distancing and improved personal hygiene, as public health advisory to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

This is coming shortly after Akindele, and her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello, popularly known as JJC Skillz, were seen on tape hosting scores of people in their home as they celebrated a birthday party.

It was gathered that singer, Naira Marley, actress, Eniola Badmus and a host of others were present at the house party which outrightly flouts the coronavirus lockdown directive issued by Governor of Lagos State, Babjide Sanwo-Olu.

The directive prescribes a one month jail term or a fine of N100,000 for offenders who disregard the lockdown order.

As such, Funke Akindele has since been arrested and a man hunt for her husband and others at the house party is being carried out by the Lagos State Taskforce, responsibile for enforcing the lockdown.

State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, said the actress had been taken to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, Yaba.

The NCDC has also issued a release on its official Twitter page, clarifying that they haven’t engaged any ambassador as part of measures taken to combat COVID-19 and urged Nigerians to maintain social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

On its part, Dettol, the antiseptic brand directly associated with Akindele and partnered with NCDC put out a statement on Twitter saying that it doesn’t condone any breach of the guidelines on Covid-19 and spelled out that the actress flouted the law in her personal capacity.

However, it is unclear whether the brand has withdrawn its ambassadorial duties from her

Akindele may spend a month in jail or pay a fine of N100,000, if found guilty.