29.1 C
Abuja

NDLEA arrests 75-year-old grandpa, 21 others over tons of illicit drugs in seven states

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Bankole Abe
NDLEA operatives
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has arrested a 75-year-old grandpa, Usman Bokina Bajama, (alias Clemen), and 21 other suspects across seven states over tons of illicit drugs.

Usman Bokina Bajama (alias Clemen)

The agency, in a statement by its Director, Media & Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said operatives of the NDLEA, during the arrest, destroyed 1,001,387 bottles/capsules of banned new psychoactive substance, Akuskura, and tramadol, as well as 2,536 kilogrammes of cannabis.

“The septuagenarian was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday September 20, at Anguwan Sate, Mararraban Tola, Mayo Belwa council area of Adamawa State, where he had a cannabis plantation from where 49kg of the illicit substance was recovered,” the agency said.

Also in Kwara State, the NDLEA said, at least, 19,878 bottles of the banned new psychoactive substance, akuskura, were intercepted by operatives along the Ilorin-Jebba highway on Wednesday, September 21, and two suspects, Oladokun Oluwaseun, 49, and Ibrahim Jimoh, 27, were arrested.

The NDLEA said the suspects claimed the consignment, packed in 35 jumbo sacks, was loaded in Ibadan, Oyo State, and meant for distribution in Jos, Plateau State.

“Earlier, two suspects: Ukoro Ifeanyi, 46, and Idowu Toyosi, 20, were arrested with 2,290 capsules of tramadol and 100 bottles of codeine-based syrup at Mararaba park, Ilorin.

Ukoro Ifeanyi and Idowu Toyosi.

“The drugs were brought in from Onitsha, Anambra State. In Lagos, NDLEA operatives, acting on credible intelligence, intercepted a Volvo truck loaded with 2,146 kilogrammes of cannabis at the Sangotedo area of Ajah and three suspects: Abdulazeez Rasheed, Afeez Raheem, and Moshood Suleiman, were arrested,” the NDLEA said.

- Advertisement -

The statement added that, at least, 979,119 capsules of expired pregabalin weighing 733kg were recovered from Musbahu Ya’u, 28, and five others at the Dansarai area of Kano, while in Enugu, 197.8kg of cannabis was recovered in a store at New market, Enugu, on Tuesday, September 20.

Similarly, it said 117.7kg of the psychoactive substance was intercepted along the Okene-Abuja expressway in a truck from Lagos to Abuja.

In Edo State, six cannabis farmers were arrested when NDLEA operatives stormed their farms at Chigbite, Utese forest in Ovia North East LGA and Ekudo forest, Uhunmonde LGA, where over 10 hectares of cannabis plantation were destroyed and more than 193kg of the processed illicit substance seized.

“Those arrested include David Hanson, Ufuoma Progress, Marvelous Armstrong, Marvelous Efe, Joshua Abubakar, and Elijah Abubakar,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, anti-narcotic officers at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos, arrested two freight agents over attempts to smuggle 26.20kg of cannabis concealed in cereal packs through the SAHCO shed for export to Dubai, UAE.

According to the agency, the consignment was abandoned at the shed before the airport security transferred it to NDLEA.

The anti-narcotic agency further said, “Further investigation by the agency led to the arrest of Olatunbosun Damilola Abimbola, 34, who works at Ashadox Logistics Services, a cargo company, on Friday 23rd September. He confessed to the crime but stated that he acted on the instructions of his Managing Director, Oloyede Shakiru Abiola, who was promptly arrested.”

- Advertisement -

The NDLEA said the 40-year-old indigene of Ibadan West Local Government Area of Oyo State stated that due to the strict security measures put in place by the NDLEA, he was forced to abandon the cargo to avoid being detected.

Author profile
Bankole Abe
Reporter at ICIR | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

We are politically divided, economically disunited, Obasanjo laments

FORMER Nigeria's President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has lamented Nigeria's current situation, with an emphasis that...
News

Vandalism driving Nigeria’s production quota lower than 1m b/pd – FG

THE Federal government has expressed worry that vandalism is driving down Nigeria’s production quota,...
Opinion

Nigeria is producing less and less oil. Here’s why

By Omowumi Iledare, University of Cape Coast Nigeria’s oil output was at the lowest since...
Health

How Cross River PHC boss and husband fleece Basic Health Care Provision Fund

By Ogar Monday In Bogobiri the heart of Calabar, the Cross River State capital, three...
Media Opportunities

Jamlab offers reporting grants

THE Journalism and Media Lab (Jamlab), a project by Wits Journalism, is accepting proposals for its reporting grants.  The...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleWe are politically divided, economically disunited, Obasanjo laments

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.