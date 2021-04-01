NDLEA arrests Chadian who allegedly supplies hard drugs to Boko Haram

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has arrested a Chadian, Adama Uomar Issa, who allegedly supplies illicit drugs to Boko Haram insurgents.

NDLEA director of media & advocacy Femi Babafemi made this known in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday.

Babafemi said the suspect was intercepted with assorted drugs in Jalingo, Taraba State, on Wednesday, and investigations had revealed that he supplied illicit drugs to Boko Haram terrorist group.

He said the suspect, a 35-year-old man, had bought the drugs in Onitsha, Anambra State, and concealed it in ladies’ bags before he was arrested by operatives of the NDLEA.

The statement, posted on the agency’s Twitter handle @ndlea_nigeria, was accompanied by video footage showing some operatives of the commission with bags containing drugs and a handcuffed suspect.

The NDLEA also noted that it confiscated 15.7kg of Exol.5; 100,050 France CAF and N61,000 from the Chadian.

“According to the commander, Taraba state command of the NDLEA, Suleiman Jadi, the suspect speaks only French and Arabic and claims he was taking the illicit substances to the Chad Republic before he was intercepted in Jalingo.

“Investigations have, however, shown that he is a major supplier of illicit drugs to Boko Haram… At the point of interdiction, the drugs, which he bought from Onitsha in Anambra state, were concealed inside new ladies’ handbags and shoes,” the statement read in part.

The arrest came days after the NDLEA had nabbed a 70-year-old Nigerien allegedly supplying illicit drugs to Boko Haram insurgents and bandits

The drug prohibition agency also stated that it recently raided drug joints in Warri Street, Kaduna State. During the raid, NDLEA noted that it found 29.5 grammes of cocaine and heroin along with 456 grammes of Rohypnol tablets and two peddlers identified as Suleiman Yusuf and Abubakar Abdullahi were arrested in the ‘sting operation.’