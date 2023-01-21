NDLEA arrests fake policeman, others, detroys 317 tons of cannabis

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested four suspects in Edo State over drug-related offences.

The suspects are an impersonator and three others.

This was disclosed in a statement by the agency’s public relations officer, Femi Babafemi, on Saturday, January 21.

Babafemi noted that the suspects were members of a syndicate operating in the Opuje community of the Owan West local government area (LGA) of the state, who stored cannabis in warehouses located within the forest.

“Operatives of the agency have dealt a lethal blow to a cluster of cannabis syndicates operating in the Opuje forests in Edo state where massive warehouses and tents storing over 317,417 kilograms (317.4 metric tons) of the psychoactive substance were destroyed and set ablaze in a two-day operation.

“At least, a police impersonator, Omoruan Theophilus, 37, who parades as a police Inspector to convey the drugs from the forests to the cities, and three others -Aigberuan Jacob, 42; Ekeinde Anthony Zaza, 53; and Naomi Patience Ohiewere, 42, were arrested in connection with the drugs,” the statement read.

Babafemi also noted that during a separate operation in Lagos State, the agency collaborated with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arrest three other suspects for trafficking fake dollars.

- Advertisement -

The sum of $269, 000 was recovered by the operatives who embarked on the operation based on information from the Drug Enforcement Administration of the United States.

“While commending all the officers involved in the two special operations in Edo and Lagos states for their professionalism and commitment, General Buba Marwa has since directed that the fake dollars recovered and suspects arrested in the Lekki operation be immediately transferred to the EFCC for possible prosecution,” the statement added.