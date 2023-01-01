NDLEA arrests Brazil returnee with cocaine in candies

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) intercepted a Brazil returnee, Agbasi Prosper Chux, with 105 parcels of cocaine concealed in candies at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja (MMIA), Lagos, on Christmas Day.

The suspect was arrested at the ‘D’ arrival hall of the MMIA during inward clearance of passengers from Sao Paulo, Brazil, via Doha on Qatar Airways.

The spokesperson of the agency, Femi Babafemi, in a statement released on Sunday, January 1, disclosed that the arrest based on credible intelligence.

According to the statement, an initial search of the suspect’s checked-in bags almost made him a free man as nothing incriminating was found there until the NDLEA officers took a second look at the duty-free shopping nylon bags containing packs of ‘candies’ he was holding in his hands.

“A thorough examination of the duty-free shopping bags revealed the packs of candies inside were actually used to conceal 105 parcels of cocaine weighing 2.8 kilograms and 43 grams of cannabis.

“Preliminary test conducted on a plastic bottle of body lotion found in possession of the suspect also tested positive to cocaine with a total weight of 472 grams,” the statement said.

NDLEA said Prosper, married to a Brazilian lady with a daughter and who claimed to be in the clothing business in Brazil, was hoping to sell the drug in Enugu, his home state.

Meanwhile, three other traffickers were arrested by operatives with a total of 256 kilograms of illicit substances seized from them during interdiction operations in Kwara, Kogi and Niger states in the past week.