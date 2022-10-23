NDLEA arrests four over 16 tons of illicit drugs

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested four persons over 16,000 kilogrammes of illicit drugs.

According to a statement the NDLEA issued today, the drugs were intercepted in Lagos, Abuja and the Netherlands.

Other suspects have also been apprehended in various parts of the country over drug-related offences.

One of them was Aro Aderinde, who was arrested in Lagos for exporting over 3,000kg of cannabis concealed in coconut fibre.

Two other female suspects, identified as Hauwawu Bashiru and Basirat Adebisi Yahata, were also arrested in Lagos over an attempt to export 90kg of methamphetamine through a pastor, Anietie Okon Effiong.

The NDLEA had earlier in August apprehended Effiong.

“A notorious drug dealer in the Mushin-Isolo axis of Lagos, Monday Michael, 45, was also arrested on Monday 17th October while conveying 365.7kgs of cannabis in two Toyota Sienna space buses marked FST 189 FD and FST 273 GF.

“Another drug lord, Abdulkadir Mohammed, 47, wanted over the seizure of 5,640kgs cannabis at a warehouse in Chukuku area of Kuje, Abuja, was nabbed on Sunday 16th October, following the arrest of his wife, Saadatu Abdullahi, 35, who was found at the store when it was raided,” the statement read.

The Director, Media & Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, who released the statement, said, at least, 10 suspects were arrested in various parts of Edo during different operations.

“In Ondo State, operatives stormed the Aponmu forest in Idanre LGA where 52 bags of cannabis that weighed 676kgs and the truck being used to load the consignment were recovered on Sunday 16th October, while the trio of Christopher Amuzoga, Chikogu Samuel and Ijeoma Okenna were arrested with 690kgs of cannabis at Ipele forest on Tuesday 18th October.

“In Kano, operatives arrested Isah Suleman Mohammed and Sandra Okafor at Dakata area on Friday 21st October after they were caught with 538 blocks of C/S weighing 391.2kgs; 259,000 tablets of tramadol, 100 bottles of codeine- based syrup, and 150,000 tablets of pregabalin,” he said.

The agency stated it recovered over N1.1 million in cash and more than N800,000 in fake currency from fleeing suspects.