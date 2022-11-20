NDLEA arrests Saudi Arabia-bound widow with cocaine in footwear

OPERATIVES of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a 56-year-old widow and mother of four, Ajisegiri Kehinde Sidika, over an attempt to traffic 400 grammes of cocaine concealed in her footwear to Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

Sidika was arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

The suspect, who claimed to be a businesswoman trading in adults and children’s wears on the Lagos Island, was intercepted on Sunday, November 13, while trying to board a Qatar Airways flight to Saudi Arabia, via Doha.

The NDLEA, in a statement signed by its Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, narrated that upon a critical examination of the pair of sandals the suspect was wearing, two parcels of cocaine weighing 400 grammes were recovered from them.

In the same vein, the attempt by a tricycle parts seller, Ayoade Kehinde Tayo, to send 1 kilogramme of tramadol 225mg and rohypnol to Istanbul, Turkey, via Cairo on an Egypt Airline flight the same day was also frustrated by NDLEA operatives, who arrested him.

“He was at the airport to hand over the drugs hidden inside a bag of food items to an intending passenger, Idowu Ayoade, but was arrested before he succeeded in doing that.

“An intending passenger to Oman via Asky airline, Agbamuche Bright Nkeonye, and a lady, Adeoye Oluwakemi Fatimo, who accompanied him to present a bag containing varieties of foodstuffs and body lotion which were used to conceal 1.10kg cannabis and some rohypnol capsules were also arrested at the departure hall of the Lagos airport on Thursday, November 18,” the statement added.

- Advertisement -

The NDLEA said anti-narcotics officers attached to the SAHCO export shed of the airport equally foiled attempts by traffickers to smuggle consignments of cannabis and ecstasy tablets concealed in three tubers of yam going to Dubai, UAE, on Wednesday, November 17.

According to the agency, the freight agent who presented the yams for export, Inegbu Ugochi Akunna, was promptly arrested, while the consignor, Ahmodu Sulaimon, was also nabbed thereafter.