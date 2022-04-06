NDLEA arrests woman supplying drugs to traffickers in Taraba

— 1 min read

A WOMAN accused of supplying psychoactive substances to drug traffickers in Taraba state, Lami Mai Rigima, has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) months after being on the wanted list.

The NDLEA, through its spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said the 40-year-old woman came under the anti-narcotic agency’s searchlight when several traffickers arrested in the state in 2021 and early this year fingered her as their supplier.

According to the agency, the search for Lami paid off on April 4 when operatives traced her to her hideout in Iware village in Ardo Kola local government area of Taraba.

“The search for Lami began in October 2021 following the arrest, prosecution and conviction of a drug dealer, Abdullahi Madaki, 50.

“After serving his brief jail sentence, Madaki returned to the illicit trade with Lami still as his supplier. He was, however, rearrested on February 13, 2022, while another trafficker, Jamilu Hassan, 20, who is also a member of Lami’s supply chain, was nabbed on February 24, 2022,” the statement said.

The NDLEA also said its operatives in Adamawa arrested a cross border drug trafficker, Emeka Okiru, 40, with 32,700 tablets of Tramadol 225mg with the brand name: Royal and Tramaking.

According to the NDLEA, Okiru was arrested at Garden City, Mubi, Mubi North LGA on April 5 while preparing to supply his customers from the Republic of Cameroon.

The drugs were found concealed in cartons of a paintbrush.

The NDLEA, in the statement, also announced the arrest of Adetola Tosin, Akeem Kazeem, Korede Ahmed, and Abdulgafar Nureni.

They were arrested in various parts of Oyo State with different quantities of cocaine, amphetamine and cannabis.