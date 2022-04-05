31.1 C
Three missing Abuja siblings found, reunited with parents

Abuja children
The missing children and their mother
THREE siblings who were declared missing in Abuja have been found and reunited with their parents.

The ICIR had reported that the children – Marvelous, 8, Alex, 6, and Rehoboth, 2 – disappeared from their school, Star Child Heritage Academy in Kabusa, Abuja, on March 22.

However, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Commissioner of Police Sunday Babaji announced on Monday that the children have been found.

Babaji, who addressed journalists at the FCT Police Command, narrated how the missing siblings were recovered.

Three missing Abuja siblings and their parents after they were found.
Three missing Abuja siblings and their parents after they were found.

He said, “We received a distress call that three children from the Star Child Heritage Academy Kabusa disappeared at about 1: 30 pm, as they were not seen by their parents; hence they reported it at the Kabusa Divisional Police headquarters.

“After the receipt of the complaint, we made an entry of missing persons. We deployed all our intelligence assets and informed all our neighbouring states through our signal describing the children.

“We worked with all the community leaders; the Mai Angwa, vigilantes and hunters were all carried along.

“Searches of all the bushes were also carried out; the school authorities were also invited to the police station for questioning and negligence. The case is still on.

“Yesterday (Sunday) by 8:30 pm, our tactical men on stop and search patrol at Wuye Division, which is in the Games Village area, saw these three children who were in a distressing form, so they rescued them, took them to the station and handed them over to a female police officer, who then questioned them.

“After they were rescued, we took them to the Muhammadu Buhari Police Hospital for a medical check.”

Expressing joy after he was reunited with his kids, father of the children Sunday Ani said he rushed to the Wuye Police Station after he received a call to come and identify three missing children in police custody.

“This (Monday) morning, I received a call from the Wuye Police Station asking if I was the father of Marvellous, Alex and Rehoboth and I said yes. The caller asked me to come, that my children were there.

“I quickly rushed out of bed, called one of my brothers and went straight to the station. On getting there, I saw my children and I was happy.”

Ani noted that life has been miserable for him and his wife since the children got missing.

“My wife and I hardly sit or eat because we are always going from one place to another,” he said.

Joy, the mother of the children, equally thanked the police for finding the missing siblings.

  1. POLICE ON STOP AND SERAPH SAW THE CHILDREN IN A DISTRESS MOOD. RESCUE THEM FROM WHO? WHO ABDUCTED THE CHILDREN? WHERE IS THE PICTURE OF THE PERSON WHOM THE CHILDREN WERE ABDUCTED FROM? THIS EXPLANATION FROM THE POLICE IS NOT COMPLETE, ITS NOT ACCEPTABLE.

Previous articleSit-at-home: Soludo offers amnesty to unknown gunmen in Anambra
Next articleChief Imam sacked for criticising Buhari gets new appointment

