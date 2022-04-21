31.1 C
Abuja

NDLEA gives reasons for invading Abuja hotel

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Bankole Abe
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said its operatives raided and sealed Diplomatic Suite Hotel, Asokoro, Abuja, in a joint operation with men of the Department of State Services, (DSS) to stop a cannabis party and the launch of a suspected new psychoactive drink.

The agency, in a statement by its spokesperson Femi Babafemi said about two hundred attendees, including three young ladies who organised the hemp party, are currently being profiled and interviewed while bottles of the new drink have been confiscated for laboratory analysis.

“The hotel was raided at about 8:18 p.m. on Wednesday 20th April following actionable intelligence that some youths were planning to hold a hemp party at the hotel.

“Quantities of cannabis sativa were recovered from the pockets and bags of those arrested at the hemp party.

“The audacious party, no doubt, is part of attempts by some elements to create a drug subculture in the Nigerian social space,” the agency said.

However, the NDLEA said it would continue to work with other security agencies and relevant stakeholders to ensure abuse of illicit substances is not allowed to get entrenched in the country under any guise.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Factcheck

Beware! Claim that Adeleke is giving each Nigerian N10,000 campaign funds is FALSE

A CLAIM retrieved from a WhatsApp group said that a  former senator, Ademola Adeleke,...
Investigations

Living with ghosts (I) : Life after encounter with police brutality in Bayelsa state

Following the report of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality and other...
Media Opportunities

Rainforest Journalism Fund offers biodiversity grants

THE Southeast Asia Rainforest Journalism Fund (RJF) and the Pulitzer Center are offering grants for projects...
News

Presidency defends state pardon for Dariye, Nyame

THE Presidency has defended the state pardon granted to two former governors who were...
Conflict and Security

Insecurity: Buhari meets with service chiefs, ministers

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with heads of Nigeria's security agencies at the...
Advertisement

Most Read

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

Nigerian mum, Chrisland Schools clash over alleged rape of pupil during Dubai games

2023: Presidential aspirants to pay N40 million as PDP begins sale of nomination forms...

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

President Jonathan In Israel On Holy Pilgrimage

‘Akindele lied that I failed so he could sleep with me’ ― OAU sex-for-mark...

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleBeware! Claim that Adeleke is giving each Nigerian N10,000 campaign funds is FALSE

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.