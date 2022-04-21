NDLEA gives reasons for invading Abuja hotel

— 1 min read

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said its operatives raided and sealed Diplomatic Suite Hotel, Asokoro, Abuja, in a joint operation with men of the Department of State Services, (DSS) to stop a cannabis party and the launch of a suspected new psychoactive drink.

The agency, in a statement by its spokesperson Femi Babafemi said about two hundred attendees, including three young ladies who organised the hemp party, are currently being profiled and interviewed while bottles of the new drink have been confiscated for laboratory analysis.

“The hotel was raided at about 8:18 p.m. on Wednesday 20th April following actionable intelligence that some youths were planning to hold a hemp party at the hotel.

“Quantities of cannabis sativa were recovered from the pockets and bags of those arrested at the hemp party.

“The audacious party, no doubt, is part of attempts by some elements to create a drug subculture in the Nigerian social space,” the agency said.

However, the NDLEA said it would continue to work with other security agencies and relevant stakeholders to ensure abuse of illicit substances is not allowed to get entrenched in the country under any guise.