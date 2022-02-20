28.7 C
Abuja

NDLEA intercepts counterfeit $4.7m cash in Abuja

News
Bankole Abe
The counterfeit dollars.
THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has intercepted a fake cash sum of $4.7 million in Abuja.

In a statement on Sunday, the spokesperson of the NDLEA Femi Babafemi said the operatives had intercepted a consignment sent from Lagos to Abuja in the early hours of Friday, 18th February 2022, at the Abaji area of the Federal Capital Territory.

“A controlled delivery of the parcelled counterfeit US dollars totalling $4, 760, 000.00 led to the arrest of a principal suspect, 52-year-old Abdulmumini Maikasuwa.

“The seizure followed intelligence received by the FCT Command of the Agency detailing the movement of the cash and the vehicle conveying it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Mohamed Buba Marwa, has directed that both the cash and the suspect in custody be transferred to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for further investigation.

Babafemi also said a nursing mother in Kwara state, Rashidat Adebayo, 38, has been rearrested in Offa with various drugs such as Tramadol, Swinol, Diazepam and Pentazocine injection ampules barely three weeks after she was granted bail for a similar offence.

The NDLEA has reinvigorated its battle against all manner of drug trafficking/abuse since the coming of the new helmsman Mohamed Buba Marwa.

The agency is currently investigating a suspended police officer Abba Kyari for a drug-related offence.

The ICIR asked the NDLEA spokesman Babafemi why the agency was the one intercepting fake cash to which he said the agency cannot look away when a crime is being committed because the crime is not under its purview.

He clarified that security agencies do arrest then send them to the relevant agency for persecution.

“We arrest in such cases, but we don’t persecute”, he said

He also said the Chairman has ordered the case to be transferred to the Economic and Financial Crime Commission EFCC.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Previous articleAn innumerate election register enables Nigeria’s crisis of illegitimate government
Next articleNigerian military airstrike kills seven children in Niger Republic

