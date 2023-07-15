29.1 C
Abuja
NDLEA investigates killing of two-year-old by operative

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has said it is investigating the killing of a two-year-old by one of its operatives in Delta State.

This was disclosed in a statement by NDLEA Director, Media & Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, on Saturday, July 15.

“The Chairman/Chief Executive, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) has, after receiving initial briefings from the Delta State Command of NDLEA, set up a panel of top officials from the national headquarters in Abuja to Immediately proceed to Asaba for an on-the-spot investigation of the unfortunate incident with a view to establishing the actual facts of the case.

“We’re in touch with the family to provide necessary assistance while we conclude our investigation of the incident. We will like to assure the family and members of the public that we’ll get to the root of the case and take necessary action(s),” Babafemi noted.

The two-year-old Ivan Omhonria died from injuries sustained after an NDLEA operative shot him during a raid in the Okpanam area of Asaba, Delta State.

Babafemi said the gunshot was a result of an accidental discharge.

    “A team of NDLEA operatives carried out an intelligence-based raid of the joint of a notorious drug dealer located at Okpanam area of Asaba at about 1600 hours on Thursday 13th July and in the process of the operation, a Toyota Camry 2008 model, light blue colour at the scene suddenly zoomed off and knocked down one of our officers who is currently in critical condition, undergoing treatment in a hospital.

    “In a bid demobilise the car and prevent it from escaping, another officer fired a shot aimed at the tyre of the car, which eventually escaped. While the injured officer was rushed for treatment, the officers got reports of a stray bullet hitting a young person and immediately located the father of the victim, followed him to the hospital and supported in facilitating his treatment but unfortunately died in the process,” Babafemi noted.

    Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Delta State Police Command Bright Edafe also confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday, July 15.

    “The Command is aware of this sad and unfortunate incident. The case has been transferred to SCID Asaba, and all parties involved will appear before the CP on Monday. Our heartfelt condolences to the family of the little child,” Edafe said.

    Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via [email protected] or @ije_le on Twitter.

