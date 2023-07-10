NDLEA seizes 4,560kg of skunk in three states

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says its operatives seized 4,560 kilogrammes of skunk during an interdiction operation in Lagos, Adamawa and Osun states.

The anti-narcotic agency disclosed this in a statement issued by its Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday, July 9 in Abuja.

According to the statement, the Lagos NDLEA operatives seized 89 jumbo bags of skunk weighing 3,842kg in a truck belonging to a certain Segun Odeyemi. He was arrested in the Eleganza area of Ajah, Lagos, on Saturday, July 1.

On Wednesday, July 5, operatives of the agency in Adamawa intercepted a Toyota Hilux vehicle with 118 cartons of Indomie noodles used to conceal 544 blocks of compressed cannabis sativa, weighing 408kg, hidden in a false compartment.

The van was occupied by Kelvin Efe, 51, and Christian Ogaga, 42. The drugs were meant for distribution in Yola, Mubi and Gombe.

In Osun state, an abandoned J5 Peugeot bus marked AAA 521 SQ with bags of fresh pepper used to conceal 25 bags of cannabis sativa weighing 300.5kg was recovered along the Akure-Ilesa expressway after its occupants sighted NDLEA officers on patrol on Friday, July 7. Operatives also raided a skuchies factory in Ogun and arrested four drug syndicate members, including two church officials.

Two officials of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministries (aka Mercy City Church), Warri, Delta state – Adewale Abayomi Ayeni, 39, and Ebipakebina Appeal, 41 – allegedly linked to two intercepted consignments of the illicit drug have been arrested in Warri.

The NDLEA also arrested a female courier company staff and another lady involved in trafficking the lethal opioid fentanyl.

The NDLEA chairman, Mohammed Buba Marwa, commended the team of NDLEA officers tracking the fentanyl opioid syndicate in Nigeria.

Marwa also applauded the NDLEA operatives in Adamawa, Lagos, Osun and Ogun states for their efforts. He urged them to “continue to set their eyes on the goal of ridding the nation of substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking.”